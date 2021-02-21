ASI asks for proposals to resume restoration of Delhi’s protected heritage sites

Parvez Sultan By

NEW DELHI: The Delhi circle of the Archeological Survey of India (ASI) has directed its conservation assistants (CAs) to submit proposals with budget estimates to carry out required restoration of its protected sites in the national capital during next financial year. Conservation or repair work came to a standstill as all funds were withdrawn in view of the coronavirus outbreak last year. Only, already approved and ongoing projects were allowed to continue.

“The CAs have been asked to prepare conservation plans or proposals to initiate repair work. They will send primary proposals with estimated requirements of funds,” said an official, requesting anonymity.

The ASI officials are planning to initiate conservation at significant heritage structures including two UNESCO world sites— Humayun’s tomb and Qutub Minar. According to its Delhi circle officials, the department is also considering to begin excavation along the fortification of Lal Kot also known as Qila Rai Pithora, believed to be constructed during the reign of Tomar king Anangpal II.

“There is a proposal to improve landscape and restoration of ‘old ruined palace’, located in the south-eastern portion of 13th-century Feroz Shah Kotla. Some work is to be done in the Qutub Minar complex. Another plan to illuminate three ancient sites — Hauz-e-Shamsi, Jahaz Mahal, and Adham Khan’s tomb— in Mehrauli for night-time viewing was initiated in September on the suggestion of South Delhi MP Ramesh Bidhuri.

Ongoing work at Sher Shah Gate is again stalled due to financial issues,” said the official. Despite constraints during the pandemic, ASI undertook conservation of some sites including re-strengthening of a pyramidal edifice on which ancient Ashokan column stands inside the Feroz Shah Kotla, Ajmeri Gate and illumination at Tughlaqabad Fort.

The agency is responsible for maintenance and conservation of 173 structures in Delhi. The officials said that they had already initiated a tendering process to reinstall ticketing counters, baffle gates, baggage scanners and CCTV cameras at Red Fort, which were vandalized by a violent mob on Republic Day.

The 17th century fort-palace, which was first shut due to bird flu scare in the first week of January and then Republic Day celebration, is currently closed for an indefinite period. “We are in the process of fixing damage done. The site is closed on DM’s order for an indefinite period,” said an ASI official.