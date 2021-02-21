Navy divers to inspect newly formed lake

DEHRA DUN: The Indian Navy divers plan to dive into the newly formed lake which is 8km upstream from Raini village, the epicentre of February 7 flash floods. Ridhim Agarwal, State Disaster Response Force chief, said, “A team of Navy divers, scientists from the DRDO and our state institutions along with ITBP personnel are at the spot to take stock of the situation. Once they submit report, further course of action would be decided.” Meanwhile, search operations have entered the 14th day with 62 bodies recovered so far while 142 persons still missing. The combined forces have also recovered 23 body parts. More than 325 personnel are conducting rescue operations at the accident spot.
