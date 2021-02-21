Republic Day violence: Public property worth Rs 37 lakh damaged at ITO

Gayatri Mani By

NEW DELHI: Public property worth nearly Rs 37 lakh under the national capital’s Public Welfare Development (PWD) was damaged at ITO and Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg in the violence that took place on Republic Day during the farmers’ agitation. About 10,000 farmers had forcefully entered the national capital from Ghazipur, Singhu and Tikri borders on January 26 with more than 5,000 tractors deviating from their allotted routes for Tractor Parade on Republic Day.

“If we look at the entire part city, then public property worth crores has been damaged during the tractor parade. In Central and New Delhi areas--such as ITO, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg and IP Marg--public properties like central verges, railings and other road furniture worth nearly Rs 36.98 lakh have been damaged,” said a senior PWD official.

As per a report filed by the Delhi Police, one-km-long stainless steel railings in the central verges at ITO and near Tilak Bridge was broken and vandalised by the agitators during the demonstration. The damaged also included road furniture, horticulture, flower pots, etc. As the damaged properties are a very important part of road and pedestrian safety, PWD has issued tenders to repair the system and install the new stainless steel railings on the central verge, said, officials.

The cost of the project will be Rs 36,96,890 and the bids will be finalised by end of February. The expected date of completion of work is about 45 days, said an official. Several agitators had entered the Red Fort and clashed with the police. They also vandalised buses, iron barricades and other properties. The protesters had also raised religious flags at the Red Fort. The clashes left more than 510 police personnel and 10 farmers with grievous injuries while one protestor died at ITO after his tractor turned turtle while trying to forcefully break past a divider.