Three-wheelers top selling EVs under switch Delhi

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: Three-wheelers have emerged as the top-selling electric vehicle (EV) segment in the city during the ‘Switch Delhi’ campaign with 5,534 new EV three-wheelers registered so far and more coming forward to make the switch, said officials. To encourage more people to switch to electric vehicles, the Delhi government has launched the ‘Dilli Ke Green Warrior’ campaign where people can share their experience with others.

The second week of the Switch Delhi campaign focused on generating awareness on the benefits of EV three-wheelers along with the benefits offered under the Delhi EV policy for those who want to make the switch from ICE (Internal Combustion Engine) vehicles to electric. Transport department officials said many users, environmentalists, celebrities and industry leaders have come forward to express their support, and applaud the campaign.

“Since the launch of the EV policy, 5,534 new EV three-wheelers have been registered. We are constantly receiving positive feedback from OEMs that a lot of people have expressed interest in making the switch from ICE to electric,” said Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot. He said the Delhi government has led the way in promoting e-rickshaws for the last few years by giving a subsidy of Rs 30,000. In the EV policy, the same subsidy has been extended to e-carts/loaders and e-autos. Scrapping incentives of up to Rs 7,500 are also available.

“E-autos can complement e-rickshaws in providing zero pollution last mile connectivity in Delhi. The government will soon bring out a scheme to facilitate easy registration of e-autos in Delhi,” he said.

Under Delhi’s EV policy, 177 three-wheeler models are available and eligible for purchase across 68 manufacturers. “Subsidies provided by the government under Delhi’s EV policy on e-autos reduce the total cost of ownership by up to 26%. By switching to an e-auto, a buyer can save about Rs 29,000 annually.

Similarly, the subsidies provided on e-rickshaws reduce the total cost of ownership by up to 33%,” said the minister. “This e-rickshaw earns me my livelihood. It has helped me a lot with financial savings. I received a subsidy of Rs 30,000, and the registration fee and road tax were waived off under this policy. I would urge three-wheeler owners in Delhi to switch to an e-rickshaw as it would reduce pollution levels while helping you save money,” said Ravi who bought an e-rickshaw. The ‘Switch Delhi’ campaign is an eight-week-long mass awareness campaign to sensitise people of Delhi about the benefits of switching to EVs.