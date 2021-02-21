STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

Wage hike fails to cheer tea workers in Assam

Tea workers in poll-bound Assam slammed the ruling BJP on Saturday for a “meager” hike in their wages.

Published: 21st February 2021 09:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2021 09:31 AM   |  A+A-

In one-third of 126 assembly seats, tea workers’ votes determine fate of candidates.

In one-third of 126 assembly seats, tea workers’ votes determine fate of candidates.

GUWAHATI: Tea workers in poll-bound Assam slammed the ruling BJP on Saturday for a “meager” hike in their wages. The state government decided to raise their daily wages by Rs 50 — from Rs 167 to Rs 217. “We are not happy. The government has not fulfilled its commitment and the workers’ expectations.

In its Vision Document of 2016, the BJP had promised a daily wage of Rs 351 for the tea workers,” Assam Chah Mazdoor Sangha (ACMS) general secretary Rupesh Gowala told this newspaper. He said the ACMS, during its recent meetings with the government, had insisted on the implementation of a draft proposal of Rs 351 daily wages and with retrospective effect from March 1, 2018.

The Congress, which has promised daily wages of Rs 365 if voted to power, accused the BJP of betraying the tea community. “Sheer betrayal by @ BJP4Assam promising to raise daily wage of tea workers to Rs 351/- & after 5 yrs increasing it to Rs 220. Congress’ 30-day guarantee Rs 365 daily wage within 30 days of coming to power,” Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi tweeted.

The government’s decision to constitute the JB Ekka oneman committee for equal wages of workers has also met with criticism. “It is meaningless since a draft notification was issued in 2018 on the wages of workers of small tea gardens. It fixed the wages at Rs 244. When the government was expected to issue the final notification in this regard, it decided to constitute this committee. This is a delaying tactic,” Gowala said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Assam BJP Oppostion plantation workers wages tea plantation Tea workers
India Matters
For representational purposes (Amit Bandre | Express Illustrations)
Finally, Google and Facebook will begin paying for ‘free’ news
'3-month gap between Oxford vaccine doses gives more protection'
Medics conduct COVID-19 screening of Kumbharwada residents at a camp to curb the spread of coronavirus at Dharavi in Mumbai (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra officials blame ignorance for COVID-19 spike
For representational purposes (File photo| Martin Louis, EPS)
Chennai metro fare slashed by Rs 20, to come into effect from February 22

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Naomi Osaka holds the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup trophy following her win in women's singles final match of Australian Open in Melbourne on February 20, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
Naomi Osaka beats Jennifer Brady to win Australian Open final
Anger over Texas’ power grid failing in the face of a record winter freeze mounted as millions of residents in the energy capital of the U.S. remained shivering. (Photo | AP)
USA Winter Woes: Power back in Texas, water problems continue
Gallery
For the first time ever, the price of petrol crossed the Rs 100 per litre mark in India on Wednesday after fuel rates were hiked. Twitteratti who were not pleased with the hike in price took to the microblogging site and shared decade 'Old Tweets' put out
Narendra Modi to Salman Khan: These 'Old Tweets' of BJP leaders, Bollywood stars on petrol price hike goes viral
The Chinese state media has released footages of the Galwan Valley clashes between the Indian Army and PLA in June 2020 -- shortly after accepting they lost four men in the violent faceoff. (Photo | AP)
Advancing Indian jawans, badly hurt PLA soldier: China releases footage of Galwan Valley faceoff, accepts casualties
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp