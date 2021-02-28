STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Guwahati Diary: Popular Assamese actress Barsha Rani Bishaya ties the knot

Apart from working in films, Barsha also performs with mobile theatres. She debuted in the Assamese film industry with "Joubone Amoni Kore".

Published: 28th February 2021 09:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2021 09:16 AM   |  A+A-

Actress Barsha Rani Bishaya on her wedding day.

Actress Barsha Rani Bishaya on her wedding day.

Actress Barsha ties the nuptial knot
Popular actress Barsha Rani Bishaya has tied the nuptial knot for the second time. The groom, Bhaskar Baruah, has not missed a single movie of the actress. Barsha’s first husband passed away a few years ago and his parents wholeheartedly supported her in the second marriage.

Apart from working in films, Barsha also performs with mobile theatres. She debuted in the Assamese film industry with “Joubone Amoni Kore”. She was at the forefront of protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in Assam in 2019. She took part in rallies and addressed people to mobilise public opinions against the Act.

IIT-G team develops low-cost cooking stoves
A team of researchers from the Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati has developed a technology that makes cooking stoves energy-efficient, economical and eco-friendly. Burners used in these are based on porous medium combustion technology, capable of exhibiting enhanced combustion characteristics.

P Muthukumar, the lead researcher, said, “These indigenously-developed cooking stoves are assisted with specially-designed porous radiant burners (PRBs) that yield better performance compared to their conventional counterparts on all three fronts of energy-saving, emissions and overall cost. The PRBs can be effectively used for fuels like LPG, biogas and kerosene for domestic as well as community and commercial cooking,” the IIT-Guwahati said.

Athlete Hima Das now DSP in Assam Police

Ace athlete Hima Das on Friday donned the mantle of Deputy Superintendent of Police after she was handed over the appointment letter by CM Sarbananda Sonowal in the presence of a host of dignitaries at a function in Guwahati. Hima said it was always her dream to become a police officer.

She expressed her gratitude to the government. She is the first Indian athlete to win a gold medal in a track event at IAAF World Under-20 championships. She used to play football with boys at her school but later, on the advice of a teacher, she switched to sprint.

Northeast to get flavours of biryani

Assam may be far from Hyderabad, Delhi or Lucknow but it is well on the cuisine map of the country. Foodies in the “Gateway to the Northeast” can now please their taste buds at “Biryani By Kilo” (BBK). The well-known biryani and kebab chain launched its first dine-in and delivery outlet in the city last week and is getting rave reviews. Vishal Jindal, co-founder of BBK, said, “BBK is happy to launch its first outlet in the Northeast in Guwahati. We are one of the most authentic biryani and kebab chains in India with presence in around 25 cities.”

