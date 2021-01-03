STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19 vaccines to be free in first phase, says Govenment

The Delhi government is fully prepared to roll out the vaccine to 1 lakh people daily.

Published: 03rd January 2021 09:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2021 09:14 AM   |  A+A-

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan (Photo | PTI)

NEW DELHI: The national capital on Saturday conducted the first dry run for the vaccination process against the SARS-CoV2 at three sites -- GTB Hospital, under Delhi government, Venkateshwara Hospital, a private hospital and Daryaganj dispensary. Both central and state health ministers visited these centres to take stock of the preparations. Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan visited the GTB hospital to review the preparations where he announced that vaccines will be provided for free, not only in Delhi but pan India.

“In the first phase of Covid- 19 vaccination, free vaccine shall be provided across the nation to most prioritized beneficiaries that include 1 crore healthcare and 2 crore frontline workers. Details of how further 27 crore priority beneficiaries are to be vaccinated until July are being finalised,” he tweeted. Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain, visiting the dispensary in Daryaganj, said that the trial run is not for vaccine but the vaccination process adding that the vaccines will be provided for free in the national capital. “The purpose of conducting the dry run at three different types of centres was to review the system set up in each. The system is flawless.

"The Delhi government is fully prepared to roll out the vaccine to 1 lakh people daily. Initially, it will be rolled out to healthcare and front line workers, along-with people over the age of 50 or with co-morbidity. Almost 51 lakh people will be inoculated in the first phase. The vaccine will be provided free of cost to people in Delhi once it arrives,” said Jain. During the vaccination process, 10 patients will be admitted at a time following all norms of social distancing.

Post dose, the person will be put under observation for 30 mins. The centres will be at a hospital or duly linked to one. As a precautionary step for prevent any side-effects, the Delhi government has set up monitoring stations at all locations and centres. If any patient shows any kind of discomfort, an emergency room has been set up. The patient will be sent to nearby hospitals, if needed.

