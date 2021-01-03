STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

Delhi's Republic-Day tableau to showcase ‘cultural diversity’ of Walled City

A group of cyclists will also accompany the tableau on Rajpath, added the official.

Published: 03rd January 2021 09:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2021 09:18 AM   |  A+A-

Different tableaus move on Rajpath in New Delhi during the full dress rehearsal of Republic Day. (File Photo | EPS)

NEW DELHI: Delhi’s tableau for the Republic Day celebration this year will portray the cultural intermingling in the Walled City and also the merger of its architectural heritage and modern-day infrastructure. Delhi’s float would be a three-deck design with replicas of historic places of worship— Shri Digambar Jain Lal Mandir, Gauri Shankar Mandir, Central Baptist Church, Gurudwara Sis Ganj and Fatehpuri Masjid—built along the Chandni Chowk road over the centuries, said officials in the know of the matter.

“The Minister of Defence (MoD) has accorded final approval for the participation of the city’s float. It will convey the message of ‘unity in diversity’ and also showcase redevelopment of 1.3 km Chandni Chowk road. Besides religious sites in the Mughal era market, pedestrianisation with redone pavement and cycling track will be created at separate levels. Two minarets representing Fatehpuri mosque and doorways of Havelis in Old Delhi will be in the backdrop,” said an official, requesting anonymity. A group of cyclists will also accompany the tableau on Rajpath, added the official.

Shahjahanabad or Old Delhi featured on the Republic Day parade in 2001 when the Haveli of renowned poet Mirza Ghalib was depicted. In 1999, Chandni Chowk was highlighted as a symbol of national integration. In 1992, the subject was the trial of last Mughal emperor Bahadur Shah Zafar at Lal Quila. Delhi’s tableau was introduced during the third Republic Day celebration in 1952. “Music hasn’t been finalised yet but design and other things have been approved.

The selection committee examined the features of the float and suggested changes after which the design was finalised. The floats of only two union territories— Delhi and Ladakh— are participating with 15 states in the parade this year,” said the official. In October, the Delhi government chose ‘redevelopment of Shahjahanabad’ as the theme of its tableau to showcase beautification and pedestrianisation of the Mughal era Chandni Chowk—a longawaited project nearing completion.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Republic Day Delhi Walled City
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo| Shekhar Yadav)
When can I get Covid vaccine, how to register for it: Here are all you need to know
Drugs Controller General of India DCGI Dr V G Somani along with Principal Director General of Press Information Bureau K S Dhatwalia R during a press conference in Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19 vaccines 110% safe, impotency rumours nonsense: DCGI
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut (Photo | PTI)
Shiv Sena confident of renaming Aurangabad as Sambhaji Nagar
Indian batsman Ajinkya Rahane (Photo | AP)
Ajinkya Rahane is born to lead, he's brave and smart captain: Ian Chappell

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Garbage piled up near Muttukadu beach (Express photo | Sri Loganathan V)
WATCH| Tonnes of trash wash ashore at Kovalam beach near Chennai
Farmers during their agitation against new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Heavy rains, winter add to woes of farmers protesting at Delhi borders
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp