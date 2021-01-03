STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

Maharashtra BJP chief peeved at Saamana edit

I am sure Saamana editor Rashmi Thackeray would not write and approve such kind of language against the Opposition.

Published: 03rd January 2021 08:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2021 08:32 AM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil

Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil (File Photo|PTI)

MUMBAI:  Maharashtra BJP president Chandrakant Patil has decided to write a letter to the editor of Saamana, Rashmi Thackeray, over the alleged use of objectionable “personalised” language in Shiv Sena’s mouthpiece against him and the Opposition. “The Opposition has been criticised using below the belt language in its edit page. I am sure Saamana editor Rashmi Thackeray would not write and approve such kind of language against the Opposition.

I wish to remind her about this by writing a letter,” said Patil. Patil also charged that Saamana has been writing “personalised” pieces targeting him. “I have been regularly targeted in Saamana. I recently demanded renaming Aurangabad as a Sabhaji Nagar, while criticising me Saamana wrote that this demand was made by late Balasaheb Thackeray 30 years ago when I was a small baby and wetting the bed.

Will the editor of Saamana Rashmi Thackeray approve such personalised and below the belt language against me. I want to inform that the language of Saamana should be improved,” Patil said. Saamana recently stirred a controversy by arguing that if the conflict between the Centre and states continue, India may breakup like the Soviet Union. Saamana said it is the responsibility of the Centre to keep the interest of the state governments, otherwise the states may be pushed to take the dangerous road.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Maharashtra BJP Chandrakant Patil Saamana Shiv Sena
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo| Shekhar Yadav)
When can I get Covid vaccine, how to register for it: Here are all you need to know
Drugs Controller General of India DCGI Dr V G Somani along with Principal Director General of Press Information Bureau K S Dhatwalia R during a press conference in Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19 vaccines 110% safe, impotency rumours nonsense: DCGI
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut (Photo | PTI)
Shiv Sena confident of renaming Aurangabad as Sambhaji Nagar
Indian batsman Ajinkya Rahane (Photo | AP)
Ajinkya Rahane is born to lead, he's brave and smart captain: Ian Chappell

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Garbage piled up near Muttukadu beach (Express photo | Sri Loganathan V)
WATCH| Tonnes of trash wash ashore at Kovalam beach near Chennai
Farmers during their agitation against new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Heavy rains, winter add to woes of farmers protesting at Delhi borders
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp