Maharashtra BJP chief peeved at Saamana edit

SUDHIR SURYAWANSHI By

MUMBAI: Maharashtra BJP president Chandrakant Patil has decided to write a letter to the editor of Saamana, Rashmi Thackeray, over the alleged use of objectionable “personalised” language in Shiv Sena’s mouthpiece against him and the Opposition. “The Opposition has been criticised using below the belt language in its edit page. I am sure Saamana editor Rashmi Thackeray would not write and approve such kind of language against the Opposition.

I wish to remind her about this by writing a letter,” said Patil. Patil also charged that Saamana has been writing “personalised” pieces targeting him. “I have been regularly targeted in Saamana. I recently demanded renaming Aurangabad as a Sabhaji Nagar, while criticising me Saamana wrote that this demand was made by late Balasaheb Thackeray 30 years ago when I was a small baby and wetting the bed.

Will the editor of Saamana Rashmi Thackeray approve such personalised and below the belt language against me. I want to inform that the language of Saamana should be improved,” Patil said. Saamana recently stirred a controversy by arguing that if the conflict between the Centre and states continue, India may breakup like the Soviet Union. Saamana said it is the responsibility of the Centre to keep the interest of the state governments, otherwise the states may be pushed to take the dangerous road.