STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

Shiv Sena confident of renaming Aurangabad

Shiv Sena is confident of renaming Aurangabad as Sambhaji Nagar despite Opposition strong from the Congress party which is one of Sena’s alliance partners in Maharashtra.

Published: 03rd January 2021 08:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2021 08:30 AM   |  A+A-

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut (Photo | PTI)

MUMBAI: Shiv Sena is confident of renaming Aurangabad as Sambhaji Nagar despite Opposition strong from the Congress party which is one of Sena’s alliance partners in Maharashtra. Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Saturday said Aurangabad Municipal Corporation has already passed the resolutions of renaming Aurangabad as Sambahji Nagar.

“Now, the proposal is submitted to the state government for final approval. After consulting the alliance partners of Maha Vikas Aghadi, the decision over renaming Aurangabad will be taken soon. There is no issue in government. It is doing well.

There are some issues that can be resolved amicably,” said Raut. Shiv Sena demands to change one of the major industrial city names from Aurangabad to Sambahi Nabagr. The city was named earlier after the 16th century Mughal Emporer Aurangazeb while Sena demands to name the same city after Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj who was tortured and killed by Aurangazeb.

However, former Congress chief minister and minister in Uddhav Thackeray government, Ashok Chavan said that it is the firm stand of the Congress party not to rename any city. He said it is a three-party government in Maharashtra that includes Shiv Sena, Congress, and the NCP.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shiv Sena Aurangabad Maharashtra Sambhaji Nagar Congress Sanjay Raut
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo| Shekhar Yadav)
When can I get Covid vaccine, how to register for it: Here are all you need to know
Drugs Controller General of India DCGI Dr V G Somani along with Principal Director General of Press Information Bureau K S Dhatwalia R during a press conference in Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19 vaccines 110% safe, impotency rumours nonsense: DCGI
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut (Photo | PTI)
Shiv Sena confident of renaming Aurangabad as Sambhaji Nagar
Indian batsman Ajinkya Rahane (Photo | AP)
Ajinkya Rahane is born to lead, he's brave and smart captain: Ian Chappell

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Garbage piled up near Muttukadu beach (Express photo | Sri Loganathan V)
WATCH| Tonnes of trash wash ashore at Kovalam beach near Chennai
Farmers during their agitation against new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Heavy rains, winter add to woes of farmers protesting at Delhi borders
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp