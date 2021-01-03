Shiv Sena confident of renaming Aurangabad

SUDHIR SURYAWANSHI By

MUMBAI: Shiv Sena is confident of renaming Aurangabad as Sambhaji Nagar despite Opposition strong from the Congress party which is one of Sena’s alliance partners in Maharashtra. Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Saturday said Aurangabad Municipal Corporation has already passed the resolutions of renaming Aurangabad as Sambahji Nagar.

“Now, the proposal is submitted to the state government for final approval. After consulting the alliance partners of Maha Vikas Aghadi, the decision over renaming Aurangabad will be taken soon. There is no issue in government. It is doing well.

There are some issues that can be resolved amicably,” said Raut. Shiv Sena demands to change one of the major industrial city names from Aurangabad to Sambahi Nabagr. The city was named earlier after the 16th century Mughal Emporer Aurangazeb while Sena demands to name the same city after Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj who was tortured and killed by Aurangazeb.

However, former Congress chief minister and minister in Uddhav Thackeray government, Ashok Chavan said that it is the firm stand of the Congress party not to rename any city. He said it is a three-party government in Maharashtra that includes Shiv Sena, Congress, and the NCP.