Bird flu scare shuts Ghazipur poultry market in Delhi, no import of live birds

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government on Saturday ordered closure of Ghazipur poultry market for 10 days as a precautionary measure against the spread of bird flu and banned importing live birds to the city. Announcing this, CM Arvind Kejriwal said the government was keeping a close watch on incidents of birds, mainly crows, falling dead at several places in the city over the past few days. Instances of birds dying under mysterious conditions have raised concern among the residents.

“The Delhi government is following all guidelines and directions issued by the Central government with regards to bird flu. The import of live birds is being completely banned from today onwards. Second, the Ghazipur poultry market will remain shut for next 10 days,” said Kejriwal. “We have collected 104 samples till now, which were sent to Jalandhar for testing and examination in a lab.

Upon receiving the results on Monday, we will take necessary measures.” Besides crows, 10 ducks were reported dead in Sanjay Lake, which is managed by the Delhi Development Authority. The DDA said it was monitoring the situation and sending samples collected from carcasses to designated laboratories. Other major parks, including in Hauz Khas and Dwarka Sector 9, have been shut down for now.

The CM said rapid response teams have been formed in every district to contain the spread and conduct proper surveillance. They will function under the district magistrates. The special focus of the teams will be the Ghazipur Poultry Market, Shakti Sthal Lake, Bhalswa Lake, Sanjay Lake, Delhi Zoo and DDA Parks at Hauz Khas village, Pashchim Vihar and Dwarka. Government veterinary officers have been directed to conduct proper surveys in all bird markets, wildlife establishments and water bodies. A 24×7 helpline, 23890318, has also been launched.