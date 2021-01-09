STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

Ten newborn babies die in fire at Maharashtra's Bhandara district hospital

Parents of the deceased children were not notified about the incident properly and have assembled outside the hospital awaiting more details.

Published: 09th January 2021 08:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2021 08:29 AM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra Health minister Rajesh Tope ordered the inquiry of this incident. He said that the guilty will be punished and the government is with the bereaved parents. (Photo | ANI Twitter)

Maharashtra Health minister Rajesh Tope ordered the inquiry of this incident. He said that the guilty will be punished and the government is with the bereaved parents. (Photo | ANI Twitter)

MUMBAI: At least 10 newborns died in a f ire in Maharashtra’s Bhandara district general hospital early on Saturday morning. While seven infants died of suffocation, three got burnt. Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope said “prima facie, the fire was caused by a short-circuit. But a committee has been formed and it will submit a detailed report.”

According to the parents of the children, the fire broke out around midnight and the entire Sick Newborn Care Unit was engulfed in heavy smoke. They alleged that no hospital staff members were available in the unit at the time of the incident. The parents claimed no hospital official had cared to share proper information with them and demanded stern action against those responsible.

Tope said postmortem of the infants would not be carried out. “We have decided to hand over the bodies to the families of the deceased. The government is with the parent of these children.” The minister rushed to Bhandara and said all possible help and treatment would be extended to them and the guilty would be punished. In the fire, medical equipment of the Sick Newborn Care Unit was also charred and some wooden portion reduced to ashes.

A right to Information reply pointed out that since 2018, no fire audit has been done in the hospital and no fire safety equipment was in place and functioning. Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar has now announced the audit of all government hospitals across the state. Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray announced a high level six-member committee headed by Sandya Tayade, Director, Health Services.

The government announced an ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh. “The committee will study the structure, reason of fire and whether the fire equipment was in place and in working condition. It will submit a comprehensive report,” Tope said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, “Heart-wrenching tragedy in Bhandara, Maharashtra, where we have lost precious young lives.”

Fire safety audit of all hospitals ordered

Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar has now announced the audit of all government hospitals across Maharashtra, while a high level six-member committee will probe the fire.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bhandara hospital fire Bhandra hospital fire Bhandara district hospital Fire
India Matters
A healthcare worker being vaccinated during a dry run for the Covid-19 vaccine at Victoria Hospital in Jabalpur on Friday | pti
Can Covaxin work against new strain? ICMR studies
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at the Ghazipur border in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Govt-farmers meet: Unions say will fight till death; all eyes on SC hearing
Vistara offers flight tickets from Rs 1,299 in new flash sale
Air India. (File Photo | Reuters)
All-women cockpit crew to fly inaugural San Francisco-Bengaluru Air India flight

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
WATCH | Farmers give lessons to underprivileged kids for free at protest site
Charred remains of furniture and other equipments inside the new born babies care unit of the Bhandara District General Hospital. (Photo | PTI)
Bhandara Fire Tragedy: Parents of deceased blame hospital authorities for death of infants
Gallery
A violent mob loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday and forced lawmakers into hiding, in a stunning attempt to overturn America’s presidential election, undercut the nation’s democracy and keep Democrat Joe Biden from replacing Trump in the White House. (Photo | AP)
US Capitol violence in 10 pictures: When pro-Trump mob stormed the building to overturn election
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp