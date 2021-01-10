STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP feud in Rajasthan: Vasundhara Raje loyalists float new outfit in her support

The dramatic move comes on the heels of BJP president JP Nadda snubbing Vasundhara Raje by not inviting her to state party leaders' meet.

Rajasthan's former CM Vasundhara Raje

Rajasthan's former CM Vasundhara Raje (File Photo | PTI)

JAIPUR: The rift within the Rajasthan BJP has widened after the supporters of former chief minister Vasundhara Raje floated an outfit in her name.  

The move assumes significance as it comes close on the heels of BJP president JP Nadda summoning three top party leaders from the state for a sudden meeting in Delhi. Raje was not invited for the meeting.

Raje loyalists, led by Jaipur-based lawyer Vijay Bhardwaj, have announced the formation of ‘Vasundhara Raje Samarthak Rajasthan Manch’ just a day after BJP state chief Satish Poonia, Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Gulab Chand Kataria and his deputy Rajendra Rathore were asked to rush to Delhi for a meeting with Nadda on Friday.

The Manch formed by Raje supporters has announced through social media the formation of a state executive committee and has also appointed district presidents and team members in 25 districts.
Reacting sharply, Poonia said there was no such tradition in the BJP where ideology is bigger than any individual. He said the matter has been referred to the party brass. 

“It is not a serious matter because it is more on social media only. Those who are behind it are not recognised party leaders. The issue is already in the knowledge of the central leadership,” he said.

Bhardwaj, president of the Manch, said besides setting up 25 district units and appointing 25 district presidents, the Manch has a waiting list of over 2,000 people who are keen to join. He claimed the organisation will propagate the ideology of Vijayaraje Scindia, mother of Vasundhara Raje and a founder member of BJP.

“We founded this organisation in December last year to spread the news about works done by Raje. She is the tallest leader of BJP in Rajasthan and we want to bring her back as CM in 2023,” he said. 

Raje has been sidelined by the party high command. While Raje is totally silent on the current issue, it is well-known that she is upset at being marginalised by BJP top brass. 

This is not the first time an outfit is popping up in the name of the former CM. In 2003-04, a controversial ‘Vasundhara Mitra Parishad’ was launched as a parallel organisation.

