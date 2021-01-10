Lucknow diary: Hottest January day, green corridor and more in city

Namita Bajpai By

Lucknow University all set to launch cricket league

Lucknow University has readied its pitch for start of the university premier cricket league. The university is in fact preparing for a gamut of sporting event to held in the next academic session. The University Premier Cricket League will be the main attraction. Besides, an annual sport meet will be held. Aprt from the crticket field, the university officials are also busy setting up a lawn tennis courts and a multipurpose sports complex where both indoor and outdoor sports facilities will be held

Government to turn highways into green corridors

In a bid to convert major highways of the state into green-energy corridors, Uttar Pradesh government has issued guidelines for the supply of piped natural gas (PNG) to industrial development authorities and providing safe fuel to industries. The aim is to promote the use of pollution-free fuel in transport sector. Directions were issued recently to Noida, Greater Noida, Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA), UP State Industrial Development Authority (UPSIDA), Gorakhpur Industrial Development Authority (GIDA), Satharia Industrial Development Authority (SIDA) and Lucknow Industrial Development Authority (LIDA) to provide required support to gas companies in the development of piped natural gas (PNG) network.

Lucknow records hottest January day in 14 years

With the weather having taken an unusually warm turn in Lucknow for the last couple of days, the maximum temperatures in the city have been hovering over 27-29 degrees Celsius, at least 8 units above normal. The hottest spell of winters in January in 14 years. Earlier, it was on January 30, 2007, when mercury during the day time had spiked to 30.4 degrees Celsius in January in Lucknow. It was the second time this month that the state capital witnessed extreme weather conditions after January 1 when minimum temperature dropped to freezing levels, 0.5 degrees Celsius, the lowest on new year day in 70 years.

Jawahar Bagh Park ready for opening

The Jawahar Bagh Park in Mathura would be dedicated to the public shortly. Jawahar Bagh Park had hit national headlines for a bloody battle between police and illegal squatters under the previous government. Senior police officers Mukul Dwivedi and Santosh Yadav lost their lives in the gun battle. Navagrah Vatika and Nakshatra Vatika will be named after the slain police officers and the Jawahar Bagh Park will shape the identity of new Mathura and Vrindavan. The park has been renovated at a cost of Rs 15.93 crore. The park is spread over 153 acres.