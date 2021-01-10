STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

Lucknow diary: Hottest January day, green corridor and more in city

Lucknow University has readied its pitch for start of the university premier cricket league. The university is in fact preparing for a gamut of sporting event to held in the next academic session.

Published: 10th January 2021 08:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2021 08:15 AM   |  A+A-

Lucknow University

The university is in fact preparing for a gamut of sporting event to held in the next academic session.

Lucknow University all set to launch cricket league

Lucknow University has readied its pitch for start of the university premier cricket league. The university is in fact preparing for a gamut of sporting event to held in the next academic session. The University Premier Cricket League  will be the main attraction. Besides, an annual sport meet will be held. Aprt from the crticket field, the university officials are also busy setting up a lawn tennis courts and a multipurpose sports complex where both indoor and outdoor sports facilities will be held

Government to turn highways into green corridors

In a bid to convert major highways of the state into green-energy corridors, Uttar Pradesh government has issued guidelines for the supply of piped natural gas (PNG) to industrial development authorities and providing safe fuel to industries. The aim is to promote the use of pollution-free fuel in transport sector. Directions were issued recently to Noida, Greater Noida, Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA), UP State Industrial Development Authority (UPSIDA), Gorakhpur Industrial Development Authority (GIDA), Satharia Industrial Development Authority (SIDA) and Lucknow Industrial Development Authority (LIDA) to provide required support to gas companies in the development of piped natural gas (PNG) network.

Lucknow records hottest January day in 14 years

With the weather having taken an unusually warm turn in Lucknow for the last couple of days, the maximum temperatures in the city have been hovering over 27-29 degrees Celsius, at least 8 units above normal. The hottest spell of winters in January in 14 years. Earlier, it was on January 30, 2007, when mercury during the day time had spiked to 30.4 degrees Celsius in January in Lucknow. It was the second time this month that the state capital witnessed extreme weather conditions after January 1 when minimum temperature dropped to freezing levels, 0.5 degrees Celsius, the lowest on new year day in 70 years.

Jawahar Bagh Park ready for opening

The Jawahar Bagh Park in Mathura would be dedicated to the public shortly. Jawahar Bagh Park had hit national headlines for a bloody battle between police and illegal squatters under the previous government. Senior police  officers Mukul Dwivedi and Santosh Yadav lost their lives in the gun battle. Navagrah Vatika and Nakshatra Vatika will be named after the slain police officers and the Jawahar Bagh Park will shape the identity of new Mathura and Vrindavan. The park has been renovated at a cost of Rs 15.93 crore. The park is spread over 153 acres.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Lucknow University
India Matters
A healthcare worker being vaccinated during a dry run for the Covid-19 vaccine at Victoria Hospital in Jabalpur on Friday | pti
Can Covaxin work against new strain? ICMR studies
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at the Ghazipur border in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Govt-farmers meet: Unions say will fight till death; all eyes on SC hearing
Vistara offers flight tickets from Rs 1,299 in new flash sale
Air India. (File Photo | Reuters)
All-women cockpit crew to fly inaugural San Francisco-Bengaluru Air India flight

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
WATCH | Farmers give lessons to underprivileged kids for free at protest site
Charred remains of furniture and other equipments inside the new born babies care unit of the Bhandara District General Hospital. (Photo | PTI)
Bhandara Fire Tragedy: Parents of deceased blame hospital authorities for death of infants
Gallery
A violent mob loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday and forced lawmakers into hiding, in a stunning attempt to overturn America’s presidential election, undercut the nation’s democracy and keep Democrat Joe Biden from replacing Trump in the White House. (Photo | AP)
US Capitol violence in 10 pictures: When pro-Trump mob stormed the building to overturn election
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp