STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

We got only half justice, says Kathua gang-rape victim's father

The Crime Branch, which investigated the Kathua gang-rape case, found that the minor girl was abducted and kept in the temple, where she was drugged and repeatedly raped before being killed.

Published: 10th January 2021 11:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2021 11:08 AM   |  A+A-

The Kathua gang-rape and murder of a minor girl led to massive protests throughout the country.

The Kathua gang-rape and murder of a minor girl led to massive protests throughout the country. (File Photo | EPS)

SRINAGAR: On the third anniversary of the brutal rape and murder of a minor girl in Jammu and Kashmir, her family says that “only half justice” has been delivered to them and “full justice will be delivered when all the seven convicts and one accused who has been released by the trial court are awarded death penalty”.

The Pathankot Sessions Court in June 2019 sentenced Sanji Ram, the main accused, to life in prison. It also ordered the dismissal of Special Police Officer (SPO) Deepak Khajuria and Parvesh Kumar and sentenced three other policemen for five years and a fine of  Rs 50,000.  

Vishal Jangotra, the son of Sanji Ram, was acquitted after given the benefit of doubt. The eighth accused is a minor and was tried by a juvenile court.

The girl’s father said they had been demanding that all the convicts should be hanged so that the punishment acts as a deterrent and prevents the occurrence of such heinous crimes in any part of the country. The family has challenged the Pathankot Session Court’s verdict in Punjab and Haryana High Court. 

Their lawyer says the final hearing of the case would be held soon during which arguments would take place. On January 10, 2018, an eight-year-old minor girl was abducted from Rasana village in the Kathua district of J&K while she was grazing horses.

A week later, her body was found near a family temple in the village with marks of torture and burn.

The Crime Branch, which investigated the case, found that the minor girl was abducted and kept in the temple, where she was drugged and repeatedly raped before being killed. The Crime Branch produced a charge sheet against the eight accused. 

​The girl’s adopted father Mohammad Yousuf said, “It is unacceptable for us.We will only be satisfied when all the eight accused are awarded the death sentence for committing this heinous crime”.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kathua Rape Kathua Rape victim Rapes in India Crime Against Women
India Matters
A healthcare worker being vaccinated during a dry run for the Covid-19 vaccine at Victoria Hospital in Jabalpur on Friday | pti
Can Covaxin work against new strain? ICMR studies
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at the Ghazipur border in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Govt-farmers meet: Unions say will fight till death; all eyes on SC hearing
Vistara offers flight tickets from Rs 1,299 in new flash sale
Air India. (File Photo | Reuters)
All-women cockpit crew to fly inaugural San Francisco-Bengaluru Air India flight

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
WATCH | Farmers give lessons to underprivileged kids for free at protest site
Charred remains of furniture and other equipments inside the new born babies care unit of the Bhandara District General Hospital. (Photo | PTI)
Bhandara Fire Tragedy: Parents of deceased blame hospital authorities for death of infants
Gallery
A violent mob loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday and forced lawmakers into hiding, in a stunning attempt to overturn America’s presidential election, undercut the nation’s democracy and keep Democrat Joe Biden from replacing Trump in the White House. (Photo | AP)
US Capitol violence in 10 pictures: When pro-Trump mob stormed the building to overturn election
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp