Youth Congress to collect soil from farmers' villages who died while protesting

Published: 10th January 2021 09:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2021 09:21 AM   |  A+A-

IYC leaders launch ‘Ek Mutthi Mitti Shaheedon Ke Naam’ campaign.

IYC leaders launch ‘Ek Mutthi Mitti Shaheedon Ke Naam’ campaign. (Photo | PTI)

NEW DELHI: The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) will pay tribute to those who lost their lives in the farmers’ movement against the Centre’s new agriculture laws by collecting soil from across the country, especially from towns and villages of farmers who died, and create a map of India with it in the national capital. 

A nationwide campaign, “Ek Mutthi Mitti Shaheddon Ke Naam” has been launched in support of the farmers’ movement.

“I request everyone to come out and support this campaign and the farmers’ movement. We will be travelling from Kashmir to Kanyakumari and collect soil from across the country, especially from villages and hometown of the 60 farmers who have lost their lives during the ongoing agitation,” said Krishna Allavaru, national in-charge of IYC.

“With that soil, we will create a map of India, the one built on the ideals of Mahatma Gandhi and sacrifices made by martyrs who laid their lives during the freedom struggle of India,” said Allavaru. 

According to the IYC, the campaign is inspired from the historic ‘Dandi March’ by Mahatma Gandhi. 

