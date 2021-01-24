STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chronicler of the mundane

The Hyderabad-based artist has held several shows across the globe, and his ongoing show at Art Alive Gallery, Museum of Memories, is his third one in Delhi.

Still life paintings by the artist

Born in Garidepally village, Suryapet district of Telangana, artist G. Anjaneyulu did BFA from JNTU College of Fine Arts, Hyderabad.

Still life is fundamental to Anjaneyulu’s oeuvre. He focusses on everyday objects, commonly found in small towns and villages, and uses hyper-realism to capture their essence and elevate them to an iconic status. Most of the objects in his paintings are placed against a flat wall, and have a sharp shadow to showcase the necessary depth and realism. Excerpts:

Tell us more about the Museum of Memories. It has 10 works, mostly still life. They stand by themselves, all alone — just like most of us. In a way, we all are walking museums of memories — bitter, sweet, indifferent, regretful or nostalgic. My pieces are a sample of those memories.

There is a hurricane lantern, a stainless steel onion basket, an antique coal-burning iron box, a dented but bright water vessel, a tea kettle, a teapot and a disembowelled tape recorder. Most of them got displaced by their more evolutionarily advanced counterparts. They now rest in my mind’s eye and on my canvas.

Your take on online shows?

When augmented and virtual reality become more common and accessible, human interaction will move into the virtual realm more wholly. Technological advancements are inevitable and unavoidable. We all need to accept, adopt and adapt — the sooner, the better. Those who don’t will simply be left behind.

Which medium is your first preference?

I am the most comfortable painting in oil.

Artists you idolise? 
Brueghel and Hokusai have left a deep impression on me. One day the ocean waves will learn to roll like Hokusai paints them.

What are your other interests?

I love reading. Two books that impacted me the most are Grapes of Wrath by Steinbeck andCatch-22 by Joseph Heller. I love listening to jazz and Mohammad Rafi.

AT: artalivegallery. com
TILL: February 20

