Farmers have their way, tractor rally on Republic Day gets go-ahead

Harpreet Bajwa By

CHANDIGARH: In the end, it seems both sides have had their way. Agitating farmers will hold a tractor rally in Delhi on Republic Day following permission given by police. But, budging from their demand that the rally will be held on Outer Ring Road, the farmers are likely to leave that out of a major part of their route. It is estimated that around one lakh tractors will be part of the rally.

Sources said the parade will have five routes over a stretch of more than 100 kilometres. The farmers are likely to steer clear of Outer Ring Road and instead take the inner roads of the capital. Delhi Police have agreed to remove barricades from Singhu and Tikri borders to allow the tractors to enter Delhi. Also, this parade is likely to take place after the official Republic Day parade.

The farmers and Delhi Police were locked in inconclusive talks in the last few meetings over the rally route. Farmers were adamant that the tractor parade would take place on Outer Ring Road. Delhi Police did not agree, saying that this may have an impact on the official Republic Day Parade. However, after farmer leaders assured that they would remain peaceful, police officials granted them permission.

“In a breakthrough after talks with police officials of Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, farmers leaders were able to jointly finalise routes for the Kisan Parade. Preparations are in full swing for disciplined conduct of the rally. Response from farmers and their supporters has been tremendous from all over the country,” Samyukt Kisan Morcha said in a statement.

Swaraj India president Yogendra Yadav said: “We will take out a historical and peaceful tractor parade and it will have no effect on the Republic Day parade or security arrangements. The police have assured us that barricades will be removed and farmers will enter Delhi.”



