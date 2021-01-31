STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

No dip in support for protesting farmers in Punjab and Haryana

Days after the widely-condemned Red Fort violence, there is no visible dip in public enthusiasm and support for the farmers protesting at Delhi’s borders.

Published: 31st January 2021 09:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2021 09:45 AM   |  A+A-

Farmers during their protest over Centres farm reform laws at Ghazipur border in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)

CHANDIGARH:  If you see someone honking at a traffic intersection, don’t mistake him for asking you the way. That’s the latest way of expressing one’s support for farmers. You’d also hear slogans such as, “we are not terrorists but farmers”. That’s how roads look during morning and evening rush hours in various towns of Punjab and Haryana. Days after the widely-condemned Red Fort violence, there is no visible dip in public enthusiasm and support for the farmers protesting at Delhi’s borders.

In Chandigarh and Mohali, youngsters have made it a routine to stand at various crossroads for three hours in the day (11.30 am to 2.30 pm) and twoand- a-half hours in the evening (6 to 8.30 pm) with placards ‘No farmer no food,’ ‘Farmers: We feed the world’ amid farmer union flags and the national flag. They urge motorists to honk in support of agitation. “Today we are on a hunger strike in support of farmers.

We have already visited Singhu and Tikri borders thrice. We’ll go there again on Tuesday. The people know that the January 26 incident was sponsored by the government,” says Manjit Singh of Sector 70 Mohali. Activist Narinder Sing Kang says a WhatsApp group, ‘Delli Chao’, has been formed where messages on the protest are shared. “We have been to the protest sites half-a-dozen times. After the Republic Day episode, more and more people are joining the group,” he said.

There are emotional reactions. Amrit Singh, a Mohali businessman plans to join the Singhu border protest again. Harinderpreet Singh, who is doing his graduation, says: “Rakesh Tikait’s tears are worth more than anything else. Everybody is with farmers.’’ “The government is refusing to accept the ground reality and wants to term the farmers Khalistanis. It eventually wants to shut down the Food Corporation of India and give everything to a select group of corporates,’’ said Bobby Kamboj, a property dealer.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Punjab farmers Farmers protest Haryana
India Matters
A medic administers the dose of COVID-19 vaccine on a beneficiary during the vaccination drive across the country at a district hospital in Noida. (Photo | PTI)
10 dead after taking COVID-19 vaccine shots, national panel to re-examine causes
Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian addresses a press conference on Economic Survey 2020-21 in New Delhi Friday Jan. 29 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Economic Survey-2021: Focus on R&D, Jugaad can take you only this far
Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian during a press conference on Economic Survey 2020-21, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Upbeat Economic Survey has a reminder for FinMin: Dear boss, please spend!
Image of a leprosy patient used for representational purpose only. (EPS | Vinod Kumar T)
EXPLAINED | Why leprosy cases are emerging in India at higher intensity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Clashes erupt between people claiming to be locals and farmers at Singhu | PTI
After Singhu, now tensions at Tikri border as 'locals' protest against farmers
10 dead after taking COVID-19 vaccine shots, national panel to re-examine causes
Gallery
There have been many brilliant batting performances in the 122 Tests played so far between Indian and England, starting 1932. As the Virat Kohli-captained India prepare to clash with Joe Root's England in a much-anticipated four-match Test series, beginning February 5 in Chennai, here's a look at the top five top individual knocks in the history of the two teams. (Photo | EPS)
India vs England Test Series: Top individual knocks
Police trying to control the situation during clashes between people claiming to be local villagers and farmers at the Singhu border in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Clashes erupt between farmers and 'locals' on Delhi border, cops carry out baton charge
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp