Now, get online workbooks for just Rs 10 for class 1-12 students

Students can log in from their PC or smartphone and download the worksheets after payment. (Representational Image)

NEW DELHI: With schools closed for over a year now, the learning gap has increased for the underprevileged and students coming from economical weaker section due to lack of resources and access to online classes. Class1to12.com an online platform has launched a programme to help such students under which students of classes 1 to 12 can get English and Maths workbooks for only Rs 10. 

Workbooks are available on www.grade1to6.com/class1to12. Students can log in from their PC or smartphone and download the worksheets after payment. They can also order via WhatsApp or Telegram.

“Most workbooks are 100 to 200 pages and one can buy and download each workbook for just Rs 10.At present, the website offers workbooks up to Class 7 and very soon, it will provide workbooks till Class 12. The objective is to provide highest quality practice exercise for every children to give them the same opportunity to learn,” said V Balaji, founder of this website. 

“Most importantly once anyone buys and downloads, they won’t need an internet connection to use the workbooks as it will be saved on their device,” said Balaji.

