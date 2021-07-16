No common entrance test, Delhi University admissions to begin on August 2

Gayathri Mani By

NEW DELHI: College and postgraduate admission for the prestigious Delhi University will begin on August 2 and July 26 respectively, the university said on Saturday. Like every year, UG admissions for the academic year 2021-22 will be merit-based and take place on the basis of cut-off marks. After the cancellation of the CBSE and state board examinations, the government conducted meetings and there was a discussion to conduct a test for DU admission. The admission process, which was set to begin from July 15, got delayed on account of this.

The admission process for UG courses will continue till August 31 and it will be completely online. There will also be no changes in the pattern and eligibility criteria. For PG courses, the admission process will continue till August 21 and there will be an entrance test. Rajeev Gupta, the chairman for admissions, said “admissions to undergraduate merit-based programmes will be based on cut-off marks as per past practice.” The admission branch was also working with college principals on the modalities for deciding the cut-offs.

Asked if the university plans to come up with any formula to calculate the cut-offs as the CBSE would declare the results based on the marks of Class X, XI and XII, Gupta said: “About 75% of the candidates will be from the CBSE and the remaining from state boards. So there will be no issue.” Admissions through the sports and Extra-Curricular Activities (ECA) quota will be certificate-based only.