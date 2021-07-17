Behind passionate photojournalist, a calm and quiet son: Father remembers Danish Siddiqui

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: “He was a wonderful son, husband, an excellent father, excellent brother, excellent photographer, excellent journalist, and excellent human being. There is no word to describe my son. He was such an emotional, happy soul with a big heart who always stood for rights,” said Professor Mohammad Akhtar Siddiqui, father of late photojournalist Danish Siddiqui. Although his voice was choking, Akhtar made is amply clear that Danish was their pride and honour. “He was always energetic, passionate and was very dedicated towards his work.”

The 40-year-old was killed in Afghanistan while covering the conflict between Afghan forces and the Taliban.Akhtar, a retired professor of Jamia Milia Islamia University, said: “He spoke to us two days back. Danish was very daring and worked in dangerours and life threatning situations. In the beginning, it was scary but he always took precautions. And it was his passion. He wanted to pursue his passion. There was no point stop ping him,” said Akhtar.

He said Danish worked passionately to bring out the truth to show it to the world and always raised his voice against the wrong.Danish is survived by his father, mother, wife and two sons, who live in Gaffar Manzil, Jamia Nagar.

Vice Chancellor of Jamia Milia Islamia University, Prof Najma Akhtar visited Danish’s house to pay condolences to the family on Saturday. Saying that Danish was a true fighter, like his father, she said: “Danish’s death is a loss not only to his family and Jamia fraternity but to the whole country.” JMI will hold a condolence meeting at the university campus on Tuesday and also organise an exhibition of Danish’s exemplary work on the university campus.