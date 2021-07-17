India will soon develop indigenous counter-drone technology: Home Minister Amit Shah

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: Nearly a fortnight after the drone attack on the air force base in Jammu, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday announced that India is developing an indigenous antidrone technology. The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is working on it on a priority basis. Shah said India’s security policy was “influenced or overlapping” with its foreign policy and it was only after Narendra Modi became Prime Minister that the country got an independent security strategy. DRDO and other agencies are involved in developing a ‘made-in-India’ anti-drone system, Shah said.

The home minister said tech agencies were also working to develop AI ato make progress in the field of robotics, as part of a longdrawn project to bolster India’s security grid. He made these comments while delivering the “Rustamji Memorial Lecture” attended by top officials of the Border Security Force (BSF). Shah’s comments came just weeks after a twin drone attack on Indian Air Force’s Jammu base, belived to be planned and executed by Lashkar-e-Toiba.

Amit Shah and others at the 18th Investiture Ceremony of the Border Security Force in New Delhi on Saturday | PTI

Two IAF personnel were injured in the attack. Several meetings have been held since, some of them chaired by the Prime Minister himself. Praising the Prime Minister for spearheading a makeover of India’s security policy, Shah said India got an independent security strategy only after Modi rose to the Centre. “Modiji has done this big job of overhauling India’s security policy. The policy was made operational on the ground by the Modi government,” Shah said.

The home minister added that India wishes to have peaceful relationships with its neighbours. “But if someone disturbs our borders, if someone challenges our sovereignty, the priority of our security policy is that such an attempt will be replied in the same language.” He said nearly three percent of the Indo-Pak border was yet to be fenced.