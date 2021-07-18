STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
61 drones and 4 tunnels detected, says BSF chief Rakesh Asthana

Published: 18th July 2021 08:14 AM

Border Security Force BSF DG Rakesh Asthana during the 56th raising day event of BSF at Chhawla Camp in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

NEW DELHI:  As many as 61 drones and four tunnels have been detected by the Border Security Force (BSF) along the India-Pakistan border, the chief of BSF Rakesh Asthana said on Saturday. He was speaking at the “Rustamji Memorial Lecture” organised by BSF. The head of the border force revealed that 22 infiltrators had been killed and 165 apprehended on the border in the last one year.

The BSF chief also said 633 kg of narcotics worth Rs 2,786 crore were seized, with 55 weapons and 4,233 rounds of ammunition. On the Indo-Bangladesh border, 12,821 kg of narcotics, 61 weapons and 7,976 rounds of ammunition were seized, Asthana said. Twelve infiltrators and smugglers were killed and 3,984 were intercepted.

Home Minister Amit Shah, chief guest at the event, said infiltration, human trafficking, drugs, arms and cow smuggling, tunnels and drones are big challenges but expressed confidence in the forces. “BSF has not only found tunnels but got a forensic study done to ascertain their make and how many people may have travelled through them. We are ensuring no more tunnels are dug into India from across the border. We are also coming up with new fences,” he said.

Comments

