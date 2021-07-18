STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi government starts prosecution of politicos over Covid drug stocking case

Cricketer-turned-politician and BJP leader Gautam Gambhir is one of the trustees. The prosecution against Kumar is for similar offences, according to the response submitted by the DDCD. 

Delhi high court, Delhi HC

Delhi High Court (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

NEW DELHI:  The drugs control department of Delhi government has told the Delhi High Court that it has initiated steps to prosecute Gautam Gambhir Foundation and AAP MLAs, Imran Hussain and Praveen Kumar, before a court for allegedly illegally stocking and distributing Covid drugs during the pandemic.

Based on inquires made by the investigating team, a prosecution in the court of law was launched against Gautam Gambhir Foundation, its trustees and CEO on July 8 for contravening provisions of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, the Delhi Drugs Control Department (DDCD) said in a response which was in the form of a status report.

Cricketer-turned-politician and BJP leader Gautam Gambhir is one of the trustees. The prosecution against Kumar is for similar offences, according to the response submitted by the DDCD.  Hussain, who allegedly distributed medical oxygen without holding requisite licence, is also facing prosecution for similar offences. The status report was filed in a PIL seeking an FIR on the allegations that politicians procured Covid drugs even as patients were running from pillar to post to get them. With PTI inputs

