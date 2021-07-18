STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi reports 59 new Covid cases, positivity drops to 0.08%

The city reported 59 fresh Covid-19 cases and four more deaths due to the disease on Saturday, while the positivity rate dropped to 0.08 per cent.

Published: 18th July 2021 11:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2021 11:22 AM   |  A+A-

A healthcare worker collects swab sample of a woman on Saturday | Parveen Negi

A healthcare worker collects swab sample of a woman on Saturday | Parveen Negi

NEW DELHI:  The city reported 59 fresh Covid-19 cases and four more deaths due to the disease on Saturday, while the positivity rate dropped to 0.08 per cent. The four new fatalities have pushed the death toll to 25,027, the latest health bulletin said.

On Friday, the national capital had recorded 66 Covid cases and one fatality, while the positivity rate was 0.09 per cent, while on Thursday the city had logged 72 cases and one death, with a positivity rate of 
0.10 per cent.

Meanwhile, around 87,000 people were vaccinated against coronavirus in Delhi on Friday and less than one day’s stock of vaccine was available in the city, according to official data. According to the CoWin portal, over 71,000 beneficiaries received vaccine jabs on Saturday. The vaccination bulletin released by the Delhi government said over 92 lakh doses have been administered in the city since the inoculation exercise started on January 16. 

As many as 21.88 lakh people have received both the doses.According to the Delhi government’s data, the city had around 2.67 lakh vaccine doses left on Saturday morning. The health bulletin said the stock will last less than a day. Vaccination centres across Delhi can administer around 2.26 lakh doses daily, but the inoculation number crossed the one lakh mark only once (on Tuesday) in the last one week. 

Comments

