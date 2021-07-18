STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

Live streaming of Gujarat HC cases a welcome move: CJI NV Ramana

He said since the inception of courts, proceedings have been based on the idea of transparency.

Published: 18th July 2021 10:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2021 10:23 AM   |  A+A-

Justice NV Ramana

CJI NV Ramana (Photo | Prateek Som Twitter)

NEW DELHI: Chief Justice of India NV Ramana on Saturday inaugurated live proceedings of Gujarat High Court, calling it a measure “to widen the gates of justice”. He added that he was keen to start live proceedings at least for some of the courts in the Supreme Court. “We are working out the logistics and working on consensus of the full court. With the aid of modern technologies, I am given to understand that we can introduce this live streaming feature in a cost effective manner without imposing much of a burden on the exchequer,” said CJI Ramana.

He said since the inception of courts, proceedings have been based on the idea of transparency. He welcomed the move of extending this idea, from litigants to the public. “Lack of access could give space for misconception and live streaming is the best remedy for it. Judges should never shy away from public duty,” he said.

Live proceedings from the courtroom being accessible to the public, the CJI said, will reduce the scope of observations by the judiciary being misinterpreted. “Currently, the public obtains information about court proceedings through the media. In effect, information from the courts is being filtered by agents of transmission. In the process, there is sometimes a transmission loss leading to misinterpretation of questions asked and observations made by the bench, due to the absence of context. Vested interests are eager to amplify these misinterpretations in order to embarrass or discredit the institution,” the CJI said.

This livestreaming of proceedings, Justice Ramana said, was crucial for dissemination of information which is a sacrosanct aspect of Article 19. “Through such direct access, the people can get first-hand information about the entire proceedings and the opinions of the judges, leaving little room for any mischief.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NV Ramana Gujarat High Court Livestreaming HC
India Matters
S Baskaran with his electric cycle. (Photo | Express)
As fuel prices rise, TN man spends Rs 20,000 to make e-bike that goes up to 50 km
Parliament (Photo | PTI)
Answers Indians want from Monsoon Session of Parliament
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha (Photo | PTI)
J&K Lt Guv asks Centre to facilitate Kashmiri Pandits' return amid calls for separate UT for them
A health worker prepares to administer the Covishield vaccine to a woman at a government hospital in Noida. (Photo | AP)
India reports 38,164 Covid infections in 24 hours, 499 fatalities

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka unlock: Cinema halls to function at 50% capacity
Firemen and rescue workers after a wall collapsed on some shanties in Chembur's Bharat Nagar area due to a landslide, in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Mumbai rain fury: 25 die in house collapses after landslides
Gallery
WHAT IS IT: A spyware is malicious software designed to hack devices such as computers or smartphones in order to gather data serve it to a third party without consent.
What is Pegasus spyware? 10 basic facts about 'snooping' row & the surveillance software involved 
An unprecedented nine Indian boxers will be taking the ring at the Tokyo Olympics, conscious of the fact that medal expectations from them are at an all-time high. We take a look at the five men and four women, who would be aiming to make amends for the n
Mary Kom to Vikas Krishan: Meet India's nine boxing gems at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp