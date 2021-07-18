STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

New quad could impact India’s role in region, says Russia-based American analyst

One of the major outcomes of the connectivity meeting on Friday was the formation of a new bloc involving Pakistan, Afghanistan, Uzbekistan and the US.

Published: 18th July 2021 12:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2021 12:03 PM   |  A+A-

Indian flag, Pakistan flag

For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)

NEW DELHI: One of the major outcomes of the connectivity meeting on Friday was the formation of a new bloc involving Pakistan, Afghanistan, Uzbekistan and the US. Though officially the US termed the block as a pre-requisite to improved connectivity in the region, it has far flung implications in the region, especially for India.Russia-based American analyst Andrew Korybko said the block gives the view that Pakistan’s version of multi-alignment is more successful than India’s. “It makes the US a stakeholder in Pakistan’s stability, which could lead to America putting pressure on India not to destabilize its rival through proxy. Islamabad accuses India of doing so despite New Delhi’s consistent denial,” he said.

In a statement announcing the formation of the block on Friday, the US said the leaders agreed that long-term peace and stability in Afghanistan were critical for regional connectivity and that peace and regional connectivity were mutually-reinforcing.Washington could also have kept the Pakistan-Afghanistan-Uzbekistan railway line in mind while agreeing to form the ‘new quad’ to push its economic interests in the Central Asian Republics.

Apart from India, some other major countries which will feel the implications of the block include Russia and China. A former diplomat said the formation of the ‘new quad’ was done keeping in mind China’s intentions to extend the Belt Road Initiative to Afghanistan. “If China manages to extend the BRI to Afghanistan, it can use Kabul as a strategic point to spread its influence across the world,” he said and added that it could help Russia in attaining its long-cherished goal of spreading its wings in the Indian Ocean region.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Quad relation
India Matters
S Baskaran with his electric cycle. (Photo | Express)
As fuel prices rise, TN man spends Rs 20,000 to make e-bike that goes up to 50 km
Parliament (Photo | PTI)
Answers Indians want from Monsoon Session of Parliament
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha (Photo | PTI)
J&K Lt Guv asks Centre to facilitate Kashmiri Pandits' return amid calls for separate UT for them
A health worker prepares to administer the Covishield vaccine to a woman at a government hospital in Noida. (Photo | AP)
India reports 38,164 Covid infections in 24 hours, 499 fatalities

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka unlock: Cinema halls to function at 50% capacity
Firemen and rescue workers after a wall collapsed on some shanties in Chembur's Bharat Nagar area due to a landslide, in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Mumbai rain fury: 25 die in house collapses after landslides
Gallery
WHAT IS IT: A spyware is malicious software designed to hack devices such as computers or smartphones in order to gather data serve it to a third party without consent.
What is Pegasus spyware? 10 basic facts about 'snooping' row & the surveillance software involved 
An unprecedented nine Indian boxers will be taking the ring at the Tokyo Olympics, conscious of the fact that medal expectations from them are at an all-time high. We take a look at the five men and four women, who would be aiming to make amends for the n
Mary Kom to Vikas Krishan: Meet India's nine boxing gems at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp