Opposition to grill government at Parliament's Monsoon Session over fuel price rise, Covid

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: The monsoon session of parliament starting Monday is expected to see the treasury benches and the opposition locking horns over inflation, fuel price rise, the alleged mismanagement of the Covid-19 pandemic, the farm agitation, the constitution of a ministry of cooperation and some key bills that are proposed to be introduced.

Besides these issues, the opposition is also expected to raise the death of tribal activist Stan Swamy, the population control legislation by UP and the Chief Justice of India’s comment on the sedition law. Parliamentary affairs minister Pralhad Joshi has called an all-party meeting on Sunday to discuss key issues. After the meeting, the opposition leaders are expected to discuss coordination among themselves over key the issues that need to be raised on the floor of the house.

Joshi informed the meeting that the government had identified 29 bills, including six ordinance replacing Bills, and two items of financial business for the session. He sought the cooperation of all parties for a smooth session.On Saturday, Rajya Sabha chairman M Venkaiah Naidu held a meeting of floor leaders of various parties for coordination and smooth functioning of the House. The floor leaders flagged issues they want to discuss during the session that ends on August 13.

“During the all-party meeting on Sunday, we will demand a discussion on various issues concerning the people like the handling of Covid during the second wave, farmer agitation, fuel price hike and misuse of the sedition law. The opposition leaders will also meet informally for better coordination for the session,” said CPI general secretary D Raja.

Congress chief Sonia Gandhi has already asked senior leader Mallikarjun Kharge to reach out to other opposition parties to garner support on common issues. The Congress will push for a joint parliamentary committee to probe the Rafale fighter deal, besides fuel price hike and Covid vaccination delay. During the meeting with Naidu, Kharge proposed issues of broader concerns for discussion including the Covid situation, its impact on the economy and employment, poverty, the third wave and government’s preparedness and the farmers’ agitation.

AFGHAN SITUATION, BILLS ALSO UNDER SCANNER

Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar suggested a discussion on the situation in Afghanistan following the withdrawal of US troops. At the same meeting with Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu, Trinamool Congress leader Derek O’Brien called for more scrutiny of Bills by parliamentary committees.