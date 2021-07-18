STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

Opposition to grill government at Parliament's Monsoon Session over fuel price rise, Covid

Joshi informed the meeting that the government had identified 29 bills, including six ordinance replacing Bills, and two items of financial business for the session.

Published: 18th July 2021 08:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2021 08:22 AM   |  A+A-

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu chairs a meeting with the leaders of parties ahead of the start of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi on Saturday

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu chairs a meeting with the leaders of parties ahead of the start of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi on Saturday (Photo | PTI)

NEW DELHI: The monsoon session of parliament starting Monday is expected to see the treasury benches and the opposition locking horns over inflation, fuel price rise, the alleged mismanagement of the Covid-19 pandemic, the farm agitation, the constitution of a ministry of cooperation and some key bills that are proposed to be introduced.

Besides these issues, the opposition is also expected to raise the death of tribal activist Stan Swamy, the population control legislation by UP and the Chief Justice of India’s comment on the sedition law. Parliamentary affairs minister Pralhad Joshi has called an all-party meeting on Sunday to discuss key issues. After the meeting, the opposition leaders are expected to discuss coordination among themselves over key the issues that need to be raised on the floor of the house.

Joshi informed the meeting that the government had identified 29 bills, including six ordinance replacing Bills, and two items of financial business for the session. He sought the cooperation of all parties for a smooth session.On Saturday, Rajya Sabha chairman M Venkaiah Naidu held a meeting of floor leaders of various parties for coordination and smooth functioning of the House. The floor leaders flagged issues they want to discuss during the session that ends on August 13. 

“During the all-party meeting on Sunday, we will demand a discussion on various issues concerning the people like the handling of Covid during the second wave, farmer agitation, fuel price hike and misuse of the sedition law. The opposition leaders will also meet informally for better coordination for the session,” said CPI general secretary D Raja. 

Congress chief Sonia Gandhi has already asked senior leader Mallikarjun Kharge to reach out to other opposition parties to garner support on common issues. The Congress will push for a joint parliamentary committee to probe the Rafale fighter deal, besides fuel price hike and Covid vaccination delay. During the meeting with Naidu, Kharge proposed issues of broader concerns for discussion including the Covid situation, its impact on the economy and employment, poverty, the third wave and government’s preparedness and the farmers’ agitation. 

AFGHAN SITUATION, BILLS ALSO UNDER SCANNER
Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar suggested a discussion on the situation in Afghanistan following the withdrawal of US troops. At the same meeting with Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu, Trinamool Congress leader Derek O’Brien called for more scrutiny of Bills by parliamentary committees. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Monsoon session price rise Parliament fuel price rise
India Matters
S Baskaran with his electric cycle. (Photo | Express)
As fuel prices rise, TN man spends Rs 20,000 to make e-bike that goes up to 50 km
Parliament (Photo | PTI)
Answers Indians want from Monsoon Session of Parliament
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha (Photo | PTI)
J&K Lt Guv asks Centre to facilitate Kashmiri Pandits' return amid calls for separate UT for them
A health worker prepares to administer the Covishield vaccine to a woman at a government hospital in Noida. (Photo | AP)
India reports 38,164 Covid infections in 24 hours, 499 fatalities

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka unlock: Cinema halls to function at 50% capacity
Firemen and rescue workers after a wall collapsed on some shanties in Chembur's Bharat Nagar area due to a landslide, in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Mumbai rain fury: 25 die in house collapses after landslides
Gallery
WHAT IS IT: A spyware is malicious software designed to hack devices such as computers or smartphones in order to gather data serve it to a third party without consent.
What is Pegasus spyware? 10 basic facts about 'snooping' row & the surveillance software involved 
An unprecedented nine Indian boxers will be taking the ring at the Tokyo Olympics, conscious of the fact that medal expectations from them are at an all-time high. We take a look at the five men and four women, who would be aiming to make amends for the n
Mary Kom to Vikas Krishan: Meet India's nine boxing gems at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp