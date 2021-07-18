Raipur Diary: Electrical Safety Week to spread awareness

Ejaz Kaiser By

Electrical Safety Week to spread awareness

The National Electrical Safety Week has emphasised the importance of reinforcing a culture of following safe practices across industrial plants. The Bharat Aluminium Company organised various engagement programmes involving employees and industrial partners to promote electrical safety and awareness. “Pro-active steps towards the safety of personnel and environment are must as the smart combination of high-end technology and indigenous innovations been deployed,” said Abhijit Pati, CEO (Balco). Companies have witnessing rapid automation that have made the workplace safer.

IPS officer wins black belt in Korean martial arts

Inspector general of Police (Bilaspur-Sarguja range) Ratanlal Dangi has won black belt certificate from Kukkiwon-based World Taekwondo Federation in South Korea. Taekwondo is a combat sport on Korean martial arts. A 2003-batch IPS officer, Dangi highlighted the importance of fitness, especially for police personnel, and urged the officers to ensure that they are fit. To strengthen his appeal, he spends two hours daily to share practical tips on exercise and fitness on social media. He says physical training and a good diet are important and correlated a healthy mind to a healthy body.

Physical hearing to resume in courts

All subordinate courts in the Chhattisgarh will commence normal functioning through the physical mode besides video conferencing from July 19. The Registrar General of the High Court further notified that the decision on hearing cases should be taken in the manner that should avoid congestion in the courtrooms. The order stressed on the need to comply with Covid-19-related guidelines. In case a court premises fall within a containment zone, then its should function with bare minimum staff and on a rotational basis.

Government cancels over 150 MoUs

In a major decision, the Chhattisgarh government has nullified 158 Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) after no progress was made in their execution. The MoUs were signed during the previous government of Raman Singh and Ajit Jogi. Of the 158 MoUs, 103 were signed during the Global Investors’ Meet in 2012. Another 55 were signed between 2001 and 2018. In all, at least 211 MoUs for capital investment of Rs 3,03,115 crore were signed between 2001 and 2018. Production has started under 67 agreements and implementation process is underway in 61 MoUs, while projects were yet to start under 55 MoUs.