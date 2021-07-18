STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

Uttarakhand: Reaping a rich harvest by conserving water

Officials say the project aims to conserve water sources, especially during pre-monsoon times when scorching heat leaves orchards and fields groaning.

Published: 18th July 2021 09:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2021 09:27 AM   |  A+A-

The Gramya Project has helped in doubling farmers’ income and enhancing their standard of living

The Gramya Project has helped in doubling farmers’ income and enhancing their standard of living (Photo | EPS)

UTTARAKHAND:  A small step can sometimes bring a big change. The Uttarakhand government took this small step with ‘Gramya Project’ that has benefitted more than 54,000 families across the state. The project aims to conserve catchment areas of water bodies such as rivers, lakes and ponds, helping to increases horticulture produce and catalysing other agricultural activities. Many farmers who were unable to cultivate even for one season now get to farm all three seasons and produce Rabi, Kharif and Zayad crops. This has helped double their income and enhance their standard of living, officials say.

Mukesh Raturi from a village in Tehri district has made his riches through capsicum farming. “Officials associated with the project help us in solving irrigation problems, enabling our hard work to bear fruit. Earier, our efforts did not match our profits,” said Raturi.

Officials say the project aims to conserve water sources, especially during pre-monsoon times when scorching heat leaves orchards and fields groaning. Project director Neena Grewal says the effort is to conserve and recharge micro-catchment areas across the state, which helps in agriculture and allied farming, especially orchard farmers. “Out of total beneficiaries, over 60 per cent are women. The conservation of water resources has resulted in better production, leading to better lives in Uttarakhand hills,” Grewal said.

Helmed by the state Watershed Management Directorate and funded by the World Bank, the project entails implementing water conversation and harvesting in about 2.638 lakh hectares spread across eight districts and 18 development blocks. It helps as many as 524 gram panchayats with a combined land of about 66,300 hectares, targeting around 3 lakh population.

The project focuses on improving livelihood options for the marginalised population. Apart from helping in irrigation, it helps in training for various farming styles, crops and availability of high yielding varieties of millets and other crops. The hill farmers under the project cultivate a multitude of crops such as strawberries, capsicum, millets, flowers, fruits and others.

 “To make the hill agriculture as a profitable venture, promotion of high-yielding offseason varieties through several field demonstrations of improved seeds and packages of practices are being carried out,” said Grewal. “To enhance the income of marginalised farmers, marketing of surplus agri-horticulture produces is of prime concern under the project.” 

In accordance with the agribusiness strategy of the project, villagers are grouped in ‘farmers’ interest groups’ and six agribusiness support organisations are in place for institutional strengthening, crop planning, input support plan and market linkages, says the project director. A total of eight watersheds, 116 sub-watersheds and 1,110 micro-watersheds (excluding Haridwar) have been identified for regeneration and sustainable development in a phased manner.

Hard work bears fruit 
The hill farmers under the project cultivate a multitude of crops such as strawberries, capsicum, millets, flowers, fruits and others. The project focuses on improving livelihood options for the marginalised population. Out of total beneficiaries, over 60 per cent are women, says the project director.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gramya Project Uttarakhand
India Matters
S Baskaran with his electric cycle. (Photo | Express)
As fuel prices rise, TN man spends Rs 20,000 to make e-bike that goes up to 50 km
Parliament (Photo | PTI)
Answers Indians want from Monsoon Session of Parliament
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha (Photo | PTI)
J&K Lt Guv asks Centre to facilitate Kashmiri Pandits' return amid calls for separate UT for them
A health worker prepares to administer the Covishield vaccine to a woman at a government hospital in Noida. (Photo | AP)
India reports 38,164 Covid infections in 24 hours, 499 fatalities

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka unlock: Cinema halls to function at 50% capacity
Firemen and rescue workers after a wall collapsed on some shanties in Chembur's Bharat Nagar area due to a landslide, in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Mumbai rain fury: 25 die in house collapses after landslides
Gallery
WHAT IS IT: A spyware is malicious software designed to hack devices such as computers or smartphones in order to gather data serve it to a third party without consent.
What is Pegasus spyware? 10 basic facts about 'snooping' row & the surveillance software involved 
An unprecedented nine Indian boxers will be taking the ring at the Tokyo Olympics, conscious of the fact that medal expectations from them are at an all-time high. We take a look at the five men and four women, who would be aiming to make amends for the n
Mary Kom to Vikas Krishan: Meet India's nine boxing gems at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp