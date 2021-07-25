STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

Army adopts soft strategy to wean away Kashmir youth from militancy

Asked if the increasing hold of the Taliban in Afghanistan would have an impact on Kashmir, with Taliban cadres joining terror groups in the Valley, the officer said it’s not going to happen in near f

Published: 25th July 2021 10:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2021 10:15 AM   |  A+A-

A PIA-marked aeroplane-shaped balloon seized in Poonch on display.

A PIA-marked aeroplane-shaped balloon seized in Poonch on display. (Photo | PTI)

NEW DELHI: Worried about local youth in Kashmir joining militancy, the Army is mulling over the strategies to wean them away from the path of terror. “Till June, 58 youth from the Valley had joined various terror groups. It remains a big concern for us. Another worry is the support of Over Ground Workers, who don’t directly participate in the operations but prepare the base for communication and recruitment,” said an officer, adding that the process of brainwashing the youth and eulogising those who pick up guns continues. 

The OGWs have been working as information carriers and recruiters. “Vulnerable families and gullible youth are picked up by them as potential recruits. Peer pressure and romanticisation of the gun attracts the youngsters towards that,” the officer said. 

Outlining the strategy to stop the youth from taking the path of terror, he said, “We are offering a large number of scholarships in different parts of the country and are organising sports activities for the youth to channelise their energy so that they don’t get brainwashed by the OGWs.” 

Asked if the increasing hold of the Taliban in Afghanistan would have an impact on Kashmir, with Taliban cadres joining terror groups in the Valley, the officer said it’s not going to happen in near future. “It may take another four-five years before the Taliban fighters think of entering Kashmir as they are busy fighting the government forces in their country.”

Though the ceasefire along LoC has not been violated by Pakistan since February, there are signs of terrorist training camps getting re-activated. “There have been two infiltration attempts in the last five months, though without the overt support of Pakistan,” said the officer. He added that activities at some terror launch pads and training locations have been observed of late.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Dharma is not the same as Religion
Gold medalist, Hou Zhihui of China, center, stands with silver medalist Mirabai Chanu Saikhom of India, left, and bronze medalist Windy Cantica Aisah of Indonesia, right. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: India opens its account as weightlifter Mirabai Chanu wins silver
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Pegasus effect? Maharashtra govt issues guidelines for cellphone usage in office
For representational purposes
Serosurvey shows exposure to Covid lower in Kerala against national average

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mirabai Chanu's success story: 'I worked so hard, hardly went home in 5 years'
A road damaged due to heavy rainfall causes a flood in Raigad. (Photo | ANI)
Maharashtra Rains: 135+ dead, CM announces evacuation of people.
Gallery
Mirabai Chanu Saikhom ended India's 21-year wait for a weightlifting medal at the Olympics by clinching a silver in the 49kg category at the Tokyo Games. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Mirabai Chanu Saikhom becomes first Indian weightlifter to win silver in Games
Drones form a globe during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Fireworks, flags, and face masks adorn the much-awaited Opening Ceremony 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp