BJP MP Gautam Gambhir presents report card of works done in a year in Delhi

NEW DELHI: East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir on Saturday presented his second year report card which listed major development and welfare works carried out by him in the past year.

The report card stated that more than six lakh needy people have been served through the two community kitchens running at Gandhi Nagar and New Ashok Nagar by providing nutritious meals at just Rs 1. It also mentioned the three giant air purifiers which are treating 2 lakh cubic meters of air per machine and the 7,48,800 metric ton legacy waste at Ghazipur landfill.

For the sports fans, Gambhir upgraded facilities at Yamuna Sports Complex which now has a state-of-the-art cricket/ archery ground. During the second wave of Covid, the MP was at the forefront of saving lives in Delhi. At the peak of the wave in May, the East Delhi MP had set up a hotline and distributed 1,000 oxygen concentrators and other relief material across Delhi.

Apart from this, he also organised vaccination camps at his office as well as in the slum clusters of Delhi. It should be noted that Gambhir had presented his report card last year as well. ‘It is my duty to let the people know what their elected representative has done. They should know that I am in debt of each vote cast in my favour and will not stop until the aspirations of my constituency are fulfilled,” he said.