STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

BJP MP Gautam Gambhir presents report card of works done in a year in Delhi

The report card stated that more than six lakh needy people have been served through the two community kitchens running at Gandhi Nagar and New Ashok Nagar by providing nutritious meals at just Rs 1.

Published: 25th July 2021 08:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2021 08:54 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi BJP MP Gautam Gambhir

Delhi BJP MP Gautam Gambhir (Photo | PTI)

NEW DELHI: East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir on Saturday presented his second year report card which listed major development and welfare works carried out by him in the past year. 

The report card stated that more than six lakh needy people have been served through the two community kitchens running at Gandhi Nagar and New Ashok Nagar by providing nutritious meals at just Rs 1. It also mentioned the three giant air purifiers which are treating 2 lakh cubic meters of air per machine and the 7,48,800 metric ton legacy waste at Ghazipur landfill.

For the sports fans, Gambhir upgraded facilities at Yamuna Sports Complex which now has a state-of-the-art cricket/ archery ground. During the second wave of Covid, the MP was at the forefront of saving lives in Delhi. At the peak of the wave in May, the East Delhi MP had set up a hotline and distributed 1,000 oxygen concentrators and other relief material across Delhi.

Apart from this, he also organised vaccination camps at his office as well as in the slum clusters of Delhi. It should be noted that Gambhir had presented his report card last year as well. ‘It is my duty to let the people know what their elected representative has done. They should know that I am in debt of each vote cast in my favour and will not stop until the aspirations of my constituency are fulfilled,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gautam Gambhir Delhi BJP
India Matters
Dharma is not the same as Religion
Gold medalist, Hou Zhihui of China, center, stands with silver medalist Mirabai Chanu Saikhom of India, left, and bronze medalist Windy Cantica Aisah of Indonesia, right. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: India opens its account as weightlifter Mirabai Chanu wins silver
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Pegasus effect? Maharashtra govt issues guidelines for cellphone usage in office
For representational purposes
Serosurvey shows exposure to Covid lower in Kerala against national average

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mirabai Chanu's success story: 'I worked so hard, hardly went home in 5 years'
A road damaged due to heavy rainfall causes a flood in Raigad. (Photo | ANI)
Maharashtra Rains: 135+ dead, CM announces evacuation of people.
Gallery
Mirabai Chanu Saikhom ended India's 21-year wait for a weightlifting medal at the Olympics by clinching a silver in the 49kg category at the Tokyo Games. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Mirabai Chanu Saikhom becomes first Indian weightlifter to win silver in Games
Drones form a globe during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Fireworks, flags, and face masks adorn the much-awaited Opening Ceremony 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp