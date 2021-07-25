STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Caste certificate tops list of door delivery scheme in Delhi

Officials said the highest 14,32,480 applications were received for doorstep delivery of caste certificates. This was followed by 13.32 lakh applications for delivery of income certificates, they said

Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | ANI)

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government received around 55 lakh applications for availing doorstep delivery of different services till June this year, officials said on Saturday. They, however, said the data for the months between January and May, 2021 was not available due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Officials said the highest 14,32,480 applications were received for doorstep delivery of caste certificates. This was followed by 13.32 lakh applications for delivery of income certificates, they said.

“We have received nearly 55.10 lakh applications from people for availing doorstep delivery of government services such as certificates of income, caste, residence, labourer registration among others. 

“Such encouraging figures were achieved despite doorstep delivery of services was shut for over five month due to the lockdown last year,” an official said. He added that around 4.11 lakh applications were received for labour registrations, around 3.52 lakh for civil defence registrations, 2.92 lakh for birth certificates, 2.56 lakh for certificate of residence and 1.89 lakh applications for ration cards.

In February, 2019, the Delhi government had started doorstep delivery of its services.

