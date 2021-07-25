STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

Kidnapped 16-year-old girl rescued from Bhind in Madhya Pradesh

A 16-year-old girl who was abducted and sexually assaulted was rescued from Madhya Pradesh’s Bhind district.

Published: 25th July 2021 08:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2021 08:48 AM   |  A+A-

The Mahila Police was advised to ensure that every woman in their limits should downloaded Disha App.

The victim and Garg were brought to Delhi, police added. (Express Illustrations)

NEW DELHI: A 16-year-old girl who was abducted and sexually assaulted was rescued from Madhya Pradesh’s Bhind district. The abductor allegedly sold her to a man for Rs 50,000 who forced her to marry him. The accused, Rajeev Garg befriended the girl by creating a fake ID on social media. He asked her to meet him in northwest Delhi from where she was abducted and taken to Bhind, said the police. 

On May 29, the girl went out but did not return home. The family started searching for her and registered a case at Ranhola police station the next day. The case was filed under Indian Penal Code Section 363, which deals with punishment for kidnapping, a senior police officer said. 

During the course of investigation, the police officials zeroed in on a particular mobile phone number in the victim’s call list. “The mobile phone showed location of Delhi on the day the girl went missing. Its movement was followed, leading to arrest of Garg from Bhind,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Monika Bhardwaj.

Based on Garg’s disclosure, the victim was rescued from a house near Bhind bus stand. The accused had created a fake ID in the name Mahi Garg and started chatting with the victim. When the girl came to know about her virtual friend being a male, she stopped talking to him and blocked him, said the police.

Garg tried to contact her from different mobile numbers and tried to emotionally blackmail her asking her to continue their friendship. The accused also convinced her to meet him at Madhuban Chowk in northwest Delhi, said the police. Garg abducted her, assaulting the victim both physically and sexually. 

After being rescued, the victim told the police that Garg sold her to a man named Ram Mohan for 
Rs 50,000 and was asked to marry him without her will. The victim and Garg were brought to Delhi, police added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bhind District Madhya Pradesh Police
India Matters
Dharma is not the same as Religion
Gold medalist, Hou Zhihui of China, center, stands with silver medalist Mirabai Chanu Saikhom of India, left, and bronze medalist Windy Cantica Aisah of Indonesia, right. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: India opens its account as weightlifter Mirabai Chanu wins silver
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Pegasus effect? Maharashtra govt issues guidelines for cellphone usage in office
For representational purposes
Serosurvey shows exposure to Covid lower in Kerala against national average

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mirabai Chanu's success story: 'I worked so hard, hardly went home in 5 years'
A road damaged due to heavy rainfall causes a flood in Raigad. (Photo | ANI)
Maharashtra Rains: 135+ dead, CM announces evacuation of people.
Gallery
Mirabai Chanu Saikhom ended India's 21-year wait for a weightlifting medal at the Olympics by clinching a silver in the 49kg category at the Tokyo Games. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Mirabai Chanu Saikhom becomes first Indian weightlifter to win silver in Games
Drones form a globe during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Fireworks, flags, and face masks adorn the much-awaited Opening Ceremony 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp