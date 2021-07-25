Kidnapped 16-year-old girl rescued from Bhind in Madhya Pradesh

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: A 16-year-old girl who was abducted and sexually assaulted was rescued from Madhya Pradesh’s Bhind district. The abductor allegedly sold her to a man for Rs 50,000 who forced her to marry him. The accused, Rajeev Garg befriended the girl by creating a fake ID on social media. He asked her to meet him in northwest Delhi from where she was abducted and taken to Bhind, said the police.

On May 29, the girl went out but did not return home. The family started searching for her and registered a case at Ranhola police station the next day. The case was filed under Indian Penal Code Section 363, which deals with punishment for kidnapping, a senior police officer said.

During the course of investigation, the police officials zeroed in on a particular mobile phone number in the victim’s call list. “The mobile phone showed location of Delhi on the day the girl went missing. Its movement was followed, leading to arrest of Garg from Bhind,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Monika Bhardwaj.

Based on Garg’s disclosure, the victim was rescued from a house near Bhind bus stand. The accused had created a fake ID in the name Mahi Garg and started chatting with the victim. When the girl came to know about her virtual friend being a male, she stopped talking to him and blocked him, said the police.

Garg tried to contact her from different mobile numbers and tried to emotionally blackmail her asking her to continue their friendship. The accused also convinced her to meet him at Madhuban Chowk in northwest Delhi, said the police. Garg abducted her, assaulting the victim both physically and sexually.

After being rescued, the victim told the police that Garg sold her to a man named Ram Mohan for

Rs 50,000 and was asked to marry him without her will. The victim and Garg were brought to Delhi, police added.