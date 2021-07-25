Navjot Singh Sidhu piles pressure on Amarinder Singh to implement ‘high-command directives’

Harpreet Bajwa By

CHANDIGARH: A day after he took charge of the Punjab Congress, Navjot Singh Sidhu on Saturday attacked the Amarinder-led state government and said it must implement the 18-point “pro-people” agenda recommended by the party high command without wasting time.

“Each MP, MLA and worker of the party must protect this agenda as it is for the welfare of the people, as we are a welfare state,” he said. “This agenda is our biggest plank. We have to give it and the Punjab model to the people as no Gujarat or Delhi model can stand before this model,” he added.

“The people of the state wanted to know the big names behind drug smuggling. Their names had to be revealed as they have ruined the youth. Not only that, the people want to know why the Punjab government is purchasing power at Rs 18 per unit while other states are buying it at Rs 7 per unit,” said Sidhu who added that solar power is cheaper. Sidhu raised the sacrilege issue.

He said people are still waiting for justice in the 2015 case, which involved the desecration of the Guru Granth Sahib and the subsequent police firing on those protesting it. “The power of the people must return to the people,” Sidhu said.

Sidhu also raised his voice for the farmers. He said his top priority will be to ensure that the farmers win their battle. He said all the elders in the Samyukt Kisan Morcha are like his parents and he would go barefoot to meet them whenever they wanted to meet him and will seek guidance from them on solving their issues.