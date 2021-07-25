Zeon Lifesciences: Moving towards success, hand in hand

Rajkumari Sharma Tankha By

The founders of Noida-based nutraceutical company Zeon Lifesciences, Suresh and Rani Garg, had an arranged marriage. In 1985, when Rani moved into her in-laws’ home, Suresh was already in the process of setting up his dairy business. So, her moving into his life and business was a seamless process. That the wife will assist her husband in all walks of life was a much expected thing, and Rani fulfilled it with elan.

With a sharp eye for talent, Rani heads the HR department at Zeon Lifesciences, while armed with a good foresight, Suresh manages all the other departments.

“Initially, after completing my education in 1978, I worked with my father who ran a cotton ginning and pressing unit. In 1984, I thought of setting up my own dairy business but faced many hiccups as the then government didn’t favour private players in this sector. I finally got the permission in December 1986, following which I, along with my maternal uncle, set up Himachal Milk Specialities and Himachal Milk Products at Paonta Sahib, Himachal Pradesh in 1987.

The commercial production began in 1989,” says Suresh, 62. The hard work bore fruit and the Gargs soon began manufacturing several milk products like pure desi ghee, skimmed milk powder, whole milk powder, dairy creams, among others at their factory. “We soon broke even, and within five months began making profit. Usually, it takes three years for any industry to stand on its own,” says Rani, 57.

In 1991, the company was renamed Mahaan Dairies and Mahaan Foods Ltd. Then, in 2003, after the Union Government announced a special industrial package for Himachal Pradesh, the Gargs set up Zeon Lifesciences at Paonta Sahib and started manufacturing nutraceutical and ayurvedic products — food supplements, protein powders, tablets, capsules, diskettes and spray powders, etc.

Soon, the family business was divided. The dairy unit went to his maternal uncle while the nutra and pharma units fell into his lap. “I feel proud that today Zeon is a trusted research-based organisation associated with many companies across the globe such as GNC (USA), Danone (France), Herbalife (USA), Health Kart (UK), Decathlon (UK), Zydus, Meiji (Japan), etc,” says Garg, adding that a huge part of credit for the Zeon’s success goes to Rani who works diligently to overcome all the challenges. “Recently, our daughter Yashna also joined the Zeon workforce; she heads our B2C segment ZeoNutra. As of now, Zeon has an annual turnover of more than `140 crore,” says Rani, a trifle proud.

“Working together is a win-win proposition as we get to spend more time with each other,” says Rani. “Sometimes it is difficult to demarcate time between work and personal life, however, we make sure that we are present at one place at a time,” puts in Suresh.

Rapid Fire

What Suresh likes about Rani: Her devotion to the family and her life-work balancing act.

What Rani likes about Suresh: Despite being a workaholic, he never forgets our special days.