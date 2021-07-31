STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
After being axed from cabinet, former Union Minister Babul Supriyo to leave politics; quit as BJP MP

Supriyo, who had held several portfolios as MOS in the Narendra Modi government since 2014, was removed earlier this month during a major cabinet reshuffle.

Published: 31st July 2021 06:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2021 08:12 AM

Union Minister Babul Supriyo

Union Minister Babul Supriyo (Photo | PTI)

KOLKATA:  Former union minister and BJP MP Babul Supriyo, who was axed from Narendra Modi’s cabinet in the recent reshuffle and expansion, posted a cryptic post on Facebook dropping hints at leaving politics. Announcing that he would not join any other political party, Supriyo made it clear that there was a link between his removal from the cabinet and his decision to quit politics.

‘’Before quitting, I will have to give answer of a question because it is pertinent. The question will arise why did I leave politics? Is there any link to the ministerial post that I lost? Yes, there is. To some extent, there is a link,” the singer-turned-politician wrote, adding, ‘’I am leaving only after I have answers to all questions that I had in my heart. One can do social work even without staying in politics. I need some time for myself.’’

In post, the MP from Asansol said he wanted to quit politics several times. ‘’I met honourable Amit Shah and Naddaji (BJP president J P Nadda) several times with my decision to quit politics. But I returned after being inspired by them. I will be grateful to them. Now I will not dare to meet them again with my same decision. It is because they may think that I am bargaining for a position, which is not at all true,” he said. 

Supriyo also pointed to the difference of opinion between him and the BJP’s West Bengal leadership that emerged before the 2021 Assembly elections. ‘’It is natural but sometimes it became public. If I was responsible for that (one of my Facebook posts was against party’s line of discipline), other leaders were equally responsible,” he stated. 

