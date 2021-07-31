STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi crosses 1 crore Covid vaccine doses, 26 lakh people fully vaccinated

According to the government, two crore people live in Delhi of which 1.5 crore are over 18 years and thus eligible for getting the vaccine.

Published: 31st July 2021 08:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2021 09:20 AM

Vaccine Covid

For representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)

NEW DELHI:  Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday announced that the national capital had crossed a milestone of administering one crore Covid-19 vaccine doses. Kejriwal stated that 74 lakh people had been given one dose while 26 lakh had received both doses since the vaccination programme began in the national capital.

According to the government, two crore people live in Delhi of which 1.5 crore are over 18 years and thus eligible for getting the vaccine.  The population figures mean about 50 percent have received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. Vaccine is considered to be the only solution to control the highly contagious disease. 

“Delhi’s vaccination programme has achieved an important milestone. Today we have reached the 1 crore mark, we have administered over 1 crore doses in Delhi since the start of the vaccination drive,” Kejriwal said. The Kejriwal government, which is engaged in a tussle with the Centre over vaccine supply and alleged mismanagement of the entire exercise, said it was unable to vaccinate to its full potential owing to vaccine shortage. 

“Delhi has the capacity to administer three lakh doses a day but it is unable to do so because of the lack of vaccine stocks, we are unable to scale up the programme because of lack of vaccines. It has been vaccinating the maximum number of people,” the CM added.

India Matters
