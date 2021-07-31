Munger MP Lalan Singh replaces RCP Singh as JDU president

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: Rajiv Ranjan Singh, popularly known as Lalan Singh, was elected JD(U)’s national president on Saturday. He replaced RCP Singh, now a minister in the Union cabinet.

The decision was taken on at JD(U)’s a national executive committee meeting at the party’s Jantar Mantar office. Singh, a lawmaker from Bihar’s Munger, is a close aide of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and played an important role in building the party. He has also been credited for bringing LJP’s sole Bihar MLA Raj Kumar Singh into the JD(U) apart from Independent Sumit Kumar Singh. He is also said to be responsible for the split in LJP.

Insiders said Singh’s elevation was expected as he was a frontrunner for a cabinet berth. The president’s post is a consolation prize, feel insiders. He belongs to the Bhumihar community and sources feel his promotion will help the party strengthen its base among the upper castes.