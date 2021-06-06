Online buzz still has bugs

Shantanu David By

While Delhi’s social media has been figuratively bubbling over with memes and joy ever since the Kejriwal government announced that Delhi’s Excise Policy will now allow home delivery of alcohol through apps and digital portals earlier this week, alcohol manufacturers are more cautious in their celebrations. We speak to some of them to understand why, despite it being a move they all welcome, there’s still a long way to go before your favourite spirit in a bottle appears on your doorstep:

Shifa Rastogi, Brand Manager, Kimaya Himalayan Beverages

Going digital has the benefit of greater transparency in terms of a better exchange of information as advisory is a topic that has been a problem with liquor stores across India, making it more difficult for the customer to gain information about his favourite beer about new product launches. However, Delhi needs to clarify how the system would operate, which basically curtails whether the retailers would be allowed home-delivery if there would be a separate licensing regime, if separate entities would be brought on board for delivery or, the manufacturers themselves would be allowed to tie up through the wholesalers and be allowed to deliver.

Yugantar Saxena, Operations Head of Delhi-based Bad Monkey Beer

The online alcohol delivery approved by Delhi government may prove to be a game-changer for the city, in the long run. More so for the upmarket customers and ladies who, given the stigma attached to their drinking in our society and a very unhealthy buying experience at the shops presently, can now order from the comfort of their home. It will also ensure more revenue for the government as also help in better price control and data-collection for policy-making. However, the government may have a tough time initially in ensuring a safe delivery zone and that alcohol is not being made available to the under-aged.

Ashu Ratan Khare, Director at Rock & Storm Distilleries

For the liquor trade, it is a good move. But we have to see how practical this policy is on the ground level as the Delhi government initiated this without preparing on a ground level. Thus, it may take three-six months for smooth execution. In the other eight states that already have liquor delivery, it has not been that successful even as all these states had already launched home delivery of liquor through Zomato and Swiggy in May 2020, after the first wave.

Prabhtej Singh Bhatia, Co-founder and CEO, Simba Craft Beer

This is a welcome move and comes as a much needed respite. With the gradual unlocking, physical movement will increase in the city. However, given the rising cases in the country, it is imperative that consumers stay safe and indoors. Home-delivery of liquor is a great initiative which will give consumers access to a larger variety of brands from the comfort of their homes and also discourage drinking and driving. It will help boost sales and demand in the region. We hope that the other states soon follow the suit.