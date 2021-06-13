Assam CM Himanta visits RSS HQ, meets Mohan Bhagwat  

Express News Service By

MUMBAI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswas Sarma met RSS chief Mohan Bhagawat on Friday in Nagpur. Tweeting about his visit, Sarma said, “Honoured to have met Parampujyaniya Sarsanghchalak Sri @DrMohanBhagwat Ji at RSS Headquarters at Nagpur yesterday. It’s been a matter of great privilege and pride to have his blessings and generous guidance. Reverence,” he said.

In another tweet, Sarma said, “Visited Dr Hedgewar Smarak Samiti, Nagpur. Blessed to have paid my homage to @RSSorg founding Sarsanghchalak Parampujyaniya Dr KB Hedgewar at his Smriti Mandir. Also paid respect to 2nd Sarsanghchalak Parampujyaniya Sri MS Golwalkar at his Smriti Chinha. Humbled!”

The Sarma’s meet with Bagwat ended speculations about his relationship with the RSS. Earlier, it was reported that Sarma’s non-RSS background became a cause for concern as he was being considered for the post of CM. Sarma said his association with the RSS in general and Mohan Bhagwat in particular dates back to many years. Sarma also claimed that Bhagwat had visited his house before the state Assembly election.