Short supply: Covaxin first shot stops in Uttarakhand

It has been learnt that the state has not received adequate supply from the manufacturers.

Published: 13th June 2021 09:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2021 09:40 AM   |  A+A-

Covaxin the largest vaccine drive been administered to the recipients at Rajiv Gandhi Government hospital in Chennai on Saturday.

Representational Image (File photo| Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand has stopped administering the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin due to shortage of supply. Officials from the state health department said that second doses are being administered to those who have got their first doses of Covaxin. It has been learnt that the state has not received adequate supply from the manufacturers.

Dr Rajiv Dixit, district immunity officer of Dehradun, said: “The first dose of Covaxin has been stopped for some time now due to shortages in supply. People in the age group of 18-44 have been struggling to get their second dose, after which the authorities decided to stop administering the first dose.” Gaurav Bisht, a resident of Dehradun, said: “I am due for the second dose of Covaxin soon and was trying to book the date. But I could not.

Later, I got to know that there is shortage of Covaxin in the state.” Till date, a total of 4.64 lakh people in the state have been vaccinated with the first dose in the 18-44 age group. The state got 1.44 lakh doses of Covishield on Friday, said the officials. Uttarakhand has been allocated a total of 11 lakh doses. On June, the Centre had issued letters to all states and Union Territories that no vaccine-related data should be shared without permission from the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Uttarakhand has vaccinated a total of 2,58,7702 people, out of which 69,3504 have got the second shot. Meanwhile, with 463 new cases on Saturday, the tally of active cases rose to 5,021.

POSITIVITY HIGH IN WESTERN MAHARASHTRA
Mumbai: The Covid-19 situation in Maharashtra is under control, but the western part of the state continues to remain a cause of concern, with many districts still reporting a positivity rate higher than 10 per cent. According to the state health department data, Maharashtra’s average positivity rate came down to five per cent last week (June 4-10). However, positivity rate in Kolhapur district is the highest at 15.85 per cent. Ratnagiri reported a positivity rate of 14.12 per cent while Raigarh had 13.13 per cent positivity. The positivity rate in Satara was 11.30 per cent, while it was 11.89 per cent in Sindhudurg and 11.11 per cent in Pune.

A health worker administers a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to a woman, at drive-through vaccination centre of Moolchand Hospital, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
A medic collects nasal sample from a passenger at Dadar station to curb COVID-19 spread in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
PM Narendra Modi and Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photos | PTI)
For representational purpose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
IMDb has released list of the most popular Indian films and web series of the year so far. The list features titles released between January 1st 2021-June 3rd 2021. This list is based on IMDbPro data on the number of page views of IMDb users in India.
