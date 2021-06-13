Three-hour-long battle puts out major fire in Lajpat Nagar’s Central market

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: A major fire broke out inside a four-storey building in Lajpat Nagar’s Central market in South East Delhi on Saturday morning. No casualty was reported even as 30 fire tenders, several ambulances and more than 70 firefighters battled for hours to douse the raging flames.

Officials said the Delhi Fire Services received a fire emergency call from Block-I of the Central Market around 10.20 am. Acting upon the call, 30 fire tenders, fire fighters and several ambulances rushed to the spot. It took three hours to douse the fire that spread to three other commercial buildings.

“Fire tenders have been rushed to the spot, rescue and relief operations are underway. I am in constant touch with the fire officials and continuously monitoring the situation,” tweeted Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Atul Garg, Director of Delhi Fire Services (DFS), shared a video of the fire incident on Twitter and said, “A major fire has occurred in Lajpat Nagar area, total 30 fire tenders rushed, no causality reported so far. Fire in showrooms.”Heavy smoke from the fire engulfed the area in black clouds and smog.

Firefighters at work outside the four-storey building in Lajpat Nagar’s

Central Market in Delhi on Saturday;

“The fire occurred in the ground floor where a mattress showroom was situated and soon the flames spread on all the floors where shops selling plastic, crockery and apparels were located. Later, the fire spread to three other showrooms and six blocks attached to the building,” Garg said.

“Our firemen showed great presence of mind and saved the fire from spreading to the residential areas behind the showrooms,” the DFS chief further said Officials said the fire was doused by 2.20 pm and they were working on cooling operations.

After the fire was doused, other shops in the markets resumed operations. However, the shops situated in the vicinity of 10 meters from the gutted shops were not allowed to resume services. The police have barricaded the area. DFS has set up a team to ascertain and investigate cause of fire, said officials.

