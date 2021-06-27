STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

Char Dham Yatra decision impractical: Uttarakhand High Court

The bench took note of the prevailing Covid situation and the vaccination data of Rudraprayag, Chamoli and Uttarakashi.

Published: 27th June 2021 09:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2021 09:56 AM   |  A+A-

Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple

The Char Dham yatra has been suspended this year with rituals allowed to be performed by the priests to uphold tradition.  (File | PTI)

DEHRADUN: Calling the state government decision of starting the Char Dham Yatra “impractical if not foolhardy”, the Uttarakhand High Court has directed the government to review its decision to commence the Yatra from July 1.A division bench comprising Chief Justice RS Chauhan and Justice Alok Verma said in its order dated June 23: “Perhaps the yatra needs to be postponed or canceled, as in the case of the Amarnath Yatra.”

The bench took note of the prevailing Covid situation and the vaccination data of Rudraprayag, Chamoli and Uttarakashi. “Such a scenario would not only endanger the lives of the local population but could also spread the virus. Thus, it would be highly impractical, if not, foolhardy, to commence the Char Dham Yatra in the near future,” the bench observed.

The court also referred to Mahakumbh and the infection that could have been caused by such large gatherings in May this year. “The court is of the firm opinion that a catastrophe like Covid should not be re-invited and by allowing the Char Dham Yatra,” said the court.The court in its order also mentioned how lakh of people were allowed to congregate at Har-ki-Pauri in Haridwar for a dip in the Ganga without caring about its consequence.

It said keeping in mind the economic loss to those attached to the yatra, the government could announce an aid package for those associated with religious tourism.“The court is of the opinion that live-streaming from the Char Dham shrines can be done for the benefit of the people. It is imperative that the decision of the state government should be reviewed,” said the court.Meanwhile, the Uttarakhand state cabinet on Friday decided to commence the Char Dham Yatra for local pilgrims from three districts -- Rudraprayag, Chamoli and Uttarkashi -- where four shrines Kedarnath, Badrinath, Gangotri and Yamunotri are located.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Char Dham Yatra Uttarakhand High Court
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only
Maoist leaders COVID positive, several ultras died due to lack of treatment, say police
Long queue in front of the corporation vaccination camp at puttur in Tiruchy on Friday. (Photo | EPS/MK Ashok Kumar)
Third Covid wave could be smaller than the first wave, says ICMR study
For representational purposes
'A new milestone': Serum Institute begins Covovax production in Pune, jab likely from September
Loudspeaker used to play bhajans delivers lessons as teacher takes class from temple

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This combination photo shows locked shops at a market area in Gauhati, India on June 18, 2021. (Photo | AP)
WATCH | In Assam's Guwahati, the lockdown is colourful
Representational Image. (File | AP)
Delta Plus variant of COVID19 may not be very dangerous for India: Dr Ravi
Gallery
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
There is a saying, education should not be confined to the classroom. However, for the students in the remote villages of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district — Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home turf — studying during the second wave of Covid-
For these rural students in Karnataka, e-learning is an 'uphill' battle
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp