Understanding 'Rainbow washing' and how the LGBTQIA community feels towards it

While different lifestyle brands, corporates and MNCs are going all out with marketing and ad campaigns to celebrate Pride Month, promoting inclusivity and even encash on the money, members of the LGBTQIA community are not taking to this ‘rainbow washing’ very kindly.

“Making such discrimination is itself so dated, so sticking your neck out to sound smarter is equally dated,” says hotelier and architectural restorer, Aman Nath. Many from the community share Nath’s views.

Fiza, Runs a cloud kitchen, Nizamuddin

Rainbow washing is a rage these days. Every company is in a race to show itself as inclusive. But this is just one side of the coin. The other side is that companies are just promoting their brands. Promoting your products is fine, but when the company earns a big chunk of money in the name of ‘left behind genders’ and invests a meagre amount in the welfare of the community, we feel cheated.

Pink Money is about purchasing power of LGBTQIA community, but no one cares for us. The ‘TQIA+’ are left far behind, their economic condition is not good and at many places they are not even allowed to enter a shop.

If business conglomerates really want to support the community, open employment opportunities for us. I used to work with an MNC before the pandemic hit. I had to quit that job and opened my own venture, a cloud kitchen, for which I needed financial help but no one extended any. There are scores like me who are merely surviving.

Sahil Arya, Talent Manager, Dwarka

India is booming right now in terms of the LGBTQIA community gaining recognition. If such topics were picked up in the past, people wouldn’t pay much heed. Companies’ taking such initiatives augurs well for our community. Members of the community gain confidence that a good message is going across, and that all heterosexual men and women will get to know our community better.

For example, I work with Pocket Aces, a production house and a digital marketing agency. In our office, a lot of activities were organised for Pride Month. I noticed that people had no inhibitions now as they did earlier. They are ready to ask questions, even if those were stupid questions.

It is a big deal for one month against the earlier ‘one day of queer marches’. But I feel, it should not be limited to a month, more should be done throughout the year as it will help us gain acceptance in the public eye. For example, if I marry a man in the near future and there is a ‘greet and meet’ session in my company, I presume people will be very accepting when I will introduce him as my husband.

Sunny Sharma, Marketing Director (India), Blued, Noida

These short-lived campaigns are not the only way to encourage and empower the LGBTQIA community. Activities, meaningful campaigns on gender inclusivity and sexuality — still taboo subjects in our country — should be held throughout the year. Blued India is a gay social app wherein we are focused on our vision to create awareness all-year around, and do multi-fold campaigns and initiatives for LGBTQIA space in India. More brands should come forward and hold workshops for their employees, roll out different policies that can strengthen LGBTQIA+ community in India.

Sumitro Sircar, Queer Social Media Influencer

I have a few questions for these brands. If you are celebrating pride as a whole why don’t I get to see your commercials with LGBTQIA content throughout the year? If you are showcasing inclusion by changing your logo to pride colours, then why not having same-sex romance in your advertisements? Rainbow washing on social media does not remove homophobia or transphobia from people’s minds.

But, even if it is for a month, rainbow washing also does help the community gain some recognition — which was a dream a few years back.

Many transgenders and transsexuals along with the other members of the community get brand collaboration opportunities in this month. They get donations, a platform, and a voice. However, we can turn this into a recurring affair throughout the year just like the usual influencer tie-ups. Have regular conversations on LGBTQIA+ stories, culture and issues. Hire and normalise inclusion of diverse backgrounds at schools, colleges and workplaces. Include LGBTQIA+ education in the school syllabus along with sex education. Lastly, legalise same-sex marriage. Only then we can be a proud, developed and progressive country.