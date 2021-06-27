STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

Vaccination, farm stir worry BJP before 2022 polls 

Union ministers Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Narendra Singh Tomar, Nirmala Sitharaman took part in talks with Nadda.

Published: 27th June 2021 07:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2021 07:56 AM   |  A+A-

Nadda

BJP National President JP Nadda (Photo | ANI)

NEW DELHI:  With the West Bengal verdict making the BJP go on the back foot, party chief J P Nadda on Saturday hosted senior ministers for a brainstorming session for Assembly elections coming up next year, with thrust on stepping up the Covid-19 vaccination drive to showcase achievements, even as unrelenting farm agitations remain a top concern for leaders of the saffron outfit.

Union ministers Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Narendra Singh Tomar, Nirmala Sitharaman took part in talks with Nadda. The BJP president held another brainstorming session with party vice-presidents and national general-secretaries to chalk out plans for the election-bound states, particularly UP, Uttarakhand, Goa, Manipur and Punjab, where polls are scheduled early next year.

It has been reliably learnt that BJP will soon roll out senior ministers for a tour of the districts in these states to build the narratives in favour of the party on the basis of the achievements of the Central government and the respective state dispensations.

BJP is worried at the prospects of the farmers not relenting against the Central government, with Jat mobilization against the saffron outfit potentially being remaining the key electoral risk for the Yogi Adityanath-led government in UP.

BJP is banking on Rajnath, seen as a farmer leader within the party, to help the party counter the anger of the farmers. Besides western UP, BJP is also staring at the risk of being on the electoral sidelines in Punjab, where its oldest ally Shiromani Akali Dal is chartering an independent path with Bahujan Samajwadi Party.

“While the government is aiming to cover the eligible people with vaccination against Covid-19 by December, party leaders stressed the need to advance it to October so that there’s time to build the narrative in favour of Brand Modi, which took a hit due to the second wave, which cost the party in the last phases of polls in Bengal. Also, farmers need something concrete to calm them down ahead of elections, which could be additional benefits under the existing schemes,” sources said.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
J P Nadda BJP 2022 polls Assembly elections 2022
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only
Maoist leaders COVID positive, several ultras died due to lack of treatment, say police
Long queue in front of the corporation vaccination camp at puttur in Tiruchy on Friday. (Photo | EPS/MK Ashok Kumar)
Third Covid wave could be smaller than the first wave, says ICMR study
For representational purposes
'A new milestone': Serum Institute begins Covovax production in Pune, jab likely from September
Loudspeaker used to play bhajans delivers lessons as teacher takes class from temple

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This combination photo shows locked shops at a market area in Gauhati, India on June 18, 2021. (Photo | AP)
WATCH | In Assam's Guwahati, the lockdown is colourful
Representational Image. (File | AP)
Delta Plus variant of COVID19 may not be very dangerous for India: Dr Ravi
Gallery
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
There is a saying, education should not be confined to the classroom. However, for the students in the remote villages of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district — Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home turf — studying during the second wave of Covid-
For these rural students in Karnataka, e-learning is an 'uphill' battle
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp