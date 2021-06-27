‘Van Mahotsav’ targets 33 lakh plantations in Delhi within 15 days 

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Saturday launched the ‘Van Mahotsav’ (tree plantation festival) to increase the green cover of the national capital and involve more people. Under this 15 day program ministers, MLAs and Speaker of the Delhi assembly will lead plantation drives in each of their constituency in different places to reach the goal set by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of planting two crore saplings in this tenure of which 33 lakh will be planted this year.

“Delhi government has started preparations from now to deal with the problem of pollution in winter season. My appeal is that all Delhiites should participate in the Van Mahotsav, so that we all can get rid of the problem of pollution” said Rai, the environment minister.

According to the government a full scale audit will be carried out of the all the saplings planted, Delhi government has organised tree plantation drives to increase Delhi’s green belt and to lessen the pollution levels. The Van Mahotsav started from Garhi Mandu, Yamuna Bank will run for the next fifteen days, the Deputy Chief Minister are expected to take part and lead the campaign.

“We will complete a large part of our target of planting 35 lakh saplings in the capital. While coming here, I was glad to see that the saplings planted by Chief Minister Kejriwal have grown and nourished well until now” added Rai. All the departments involved in the plantations drive have been ordered to conduct an audit of such saplings that are being planted.