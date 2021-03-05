STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
We are going strong: Farmer leaders as protest enters 100th day

The marathon movement has sent out a message of unity, made "farmers visible once again" and brought them back on the political landscape of the country, they said on Friday.

Published: 05th March 2021 07:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2021 09:41 AM

A farmer at Ghazipur border during their ongoing agitation against Centre' s farm reform laws, in New Delhi.

A farmer at Ghazipur border during their ongoing agitation against Centre' s farm reform laws, in New Delhi.

CHANDIGARH: Farmers have reiterated their stand that they are ready for talks with the central government, but added that they will not accept the three farm laws. Farmer union leaders said this while staging a blockade of the 135 km Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway, to mark 100 days of their protests against these laws.

“Farmers peacefully blocked the KMP from 11 am to 4 pm. With this successful event, farmers have given a message that their spirit is undying. Several attempts were made to discredit this movement, but the government’s plot was exposed by the farmers,” said Darshan Pal of Samyukta Kisan Morcha.
“We are ready for talks if the government invites us. But our demand is the same — withdraw the three farm laws. Today’s protest was symbolic and it will become bigger,” said Bhartiya Kisan Union (Rajewal Group) president Balbir Singh Rajewal. He added that farmers will not accept the same laws even with modifications.

Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait warned that the stir will intensify unless the Centre pays heed to their demands. “Like Delhi borders, KMP can also be blocked completely. Today was a trial for five hours,” he said.The Tricolour fluttered atop tractors and protest songs and speeches blared from loudspeakers as farmers sat on the expressway. They shouted anti-government slogans and squatted near the toll gates at various points amid tightened security. There were women carrying union flags as well as black flags.

Farmers at Singhu border reached Kundli to block toll plazas on the way. Farmers from Ghazipur and Tikri borders blocked the Dasna and Bahadurgarh toll plazas. Those sitting on Shahjahanpur border blocked the KMP Expressway touching Gurugram-Manesar.The call for blocking the Expressway was given by Samyukta Kisan Morcha.

