104-year-old vaccinated in Delhi, urges others to get jab

NEW DELHI: Setting an example of enthusiasm towards the vaccination drive, 104-year-old Tulsi Das Chawla, a resident from Delhi’s Patel Nagar, got the first dose of the CoviShield vaccine at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital on Friday.

The hospital administration said that the centenarian did not face any problem or any adverse effect post receiving the jab. Chawla, born on November 1, 1917, has served in the Indian Foreign Service and retired in 1975. He was posted in various countries like the United States of America , the Netherlands, Pakistan and in the African continent.

At the age of 104, Chawla leads an active life and does not suffer from any major comorbidities. He has two sons, two daughters, five grandchildren and one great grandchildren. After taking the jab, Chawla urged everyone who is eligible to come forward to take the Vaccine.

“It is totally safe,” he said. “Mr Chawla is an inspiration to all of us to come forward without any hesitation for Covid vaccination,” said Dr D S Rana, Chairman (BOM) at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital. He said they are witnessing huge enthusiasm among those who are in over 60 years age group.